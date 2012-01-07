COLTS INK FREE AGENT

Indianapolis has signed free agent wide receiver Jarred Fayson.

Jan 07, 2012 at 12:16 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Jarred Fayson to a Reserve/Future contract.

Fayson, 6-0, 215 pounds, was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011. He was waived by the Saints on September 3. The Colts signed Fayson to the practice squad on November 21 where he remained for the rest of the season.

Fayson appeared in 21 games for Illinois after transferring from the University of Florida. He tallied 54 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns. In 12 games with five starts as a senior, he totaled 38 catches for 355 yards and one touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

Colts' Elite Punt Unit Makes Another Huge Play In Win Over Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Colts hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, no team in the NFL has more punt team scores than Indy's six.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising