COLTS INK FREE AGENT

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Jarred Fayson to a Reserve/Future contract.
Fayson, 6-0, 215 pounds, was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011. He was waived by the Saints on September 3. The Colts signed Fayson to the practice squad on November 21 where he remained for the rest of the season.
Fayson appeared in 21 games for Illinois after transferring from the University of Florida. He tallied 54 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns. In 12 games with five starts as a senior, he totaled 38 catches for 355 yards and one touchdown.