Colts, IHSAA And IFCA Announce Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team presented by Methodist Sports Medicine, which honors state high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.
"Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement. This is a very competitive team to be apart of and these young men and their families should be proud," said Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior. "We are pleased to join with the IHSAA and IFCA to continue honoring these student-athletes each year for a job well done."
Now in its 23rd year, nominations for the award are collected from coaches across the state each season. The IFCA then selects the top student-athletes to receive the recognition.
This year's team includes 24 seniors – 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two special teams players. All are ranked in the top five percent of their class, and 16 are either class valedictorian or salutatorian.
OFFENSE
- WR Mason Phillips – Boonville
- WR Jonathan Ralston – Greensburg
- TE Jaxon Naviaux – Tell City
- RB Parker Smith – North White
- RB Austin Pickett – Fountain Central
- QB Javon Tracy – Decatur Central
- OL Caleb Snyder – Monroe Central
- OL Brendan Day – Winamac
- OL Benjamin Pietsch – North Montgomery
- OL John Brown – South Spencer
- OL Sam Secrest – Roncalli
- K Lucas Shilts – Eastbrook
DEFENSE
- DL Micah Nathan – Valparaiso
- DL Owen Readinger – Zionsville
- DL Zach Kennedy – Saint Joseph
- LB Griffin Klingerman – Terre Haute North
- LB Samuel Smith – Caston
- LB Scott Winger – Blackford
- LB Louden Sundling – Hamilton Southeastern
- DB Lucky Deignan – Brebeuf Jesuit
- DB Nicholas Shuble – LaPorte
- DB Evan Reff – Castle
- DB Devin Frazier – Centerville
- P Keith Brooks – Crawford County