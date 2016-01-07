Colts Hire New Defensive Coordinator Ted Monachino

"Ted is an outstanding technician coach who is also a great motivator," Dumervil, who set a Ravens franchise record in 2014 for sacks in a single season, said in the Ravens media guide.

"Whether you're a rookie or a Pro Bowler, he demands consistency and makes you want to work every day to be your best. On a personal note, he's helped me refine my game at this stage in my career. We've worked to master the details of the game, and I am appreciative of the impact he's made not only on me, but on our entire linebackers group. His reach extends beyond football, too, as he's a dedicated family man who sets a terrific example for everyone on how life is best approached off the field."