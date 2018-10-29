Colts Heavily Represented On Pro Football Focus' Week 8 'Team Of The Week '

The Indianapolis Colts went on the road Sunday and defeated the Oakland Raiders, 42-28. Pro Football Focus recognized Jack Doyle, Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson on their "Team of the Week," and several other Colts graded out well.

Oct 29, 2018 at 05:05 PM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2018_1028_OAK_2335

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second consecutive week, the Indianapolis Colts were very well represented in Pro Football Focus' graded rankings as well as the NFL Team of the Week.

The Colts defeated the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, 42-28, on the road, for their second straight lopsided victory. For their efforts, PFF recognized tight end Jack Doyle, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard with spots on their Week 8 NFL "Team of the Week."

Jack Doyle

Tight End No. 1 (91.0), 57 snaps (73 percent)

Doyle came back from his hip injury like he was never out. After being sidelined since Week 3, Doyle caught 6-of-7 targets for 70 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Per PFF:

"On throws to Doyle, Colts QB Andrew Luck produced a passer rating of 147.9 in their win over the Raiders on Sunday. Doyle caught six passes for 70 yards, with five of those receptions resulting in a touchdown or first down, tied for the most among tight ends this week."

On the drive in which Doyle scored, he completely owned the series, as four of the six plays went to him and he totaled 52 yards and converted three first downs.

Darius Leonard

Linebacker No. 1 (90.8), 50 snaps (100 percent)

Leonard makes the Team of the Week yet again, earning his second-highest grade of the season and most-efficient stop day, according to PFF:

"Leonard has been getting lots of hype this season but Sunday's win over the Raiders marked his best performance of the year. Five of his eight tackles on the day resulted in a defensive stop, and despite allowing three receptions in coverage, allowed just a combined 23 yards."

Leonard's nine tackles kept his league lead alive, but without question his play of the game was the tomahawk chop to force Raiders running back Doug Martin to cough up the football.

The Colts had just scored on Doyle's touchdown to take a seven-point lead with roughly five minutes left in the game. Leonard put all his effort into punching the ball out of Martin's grasp on the very next play from scrimmage, and fellow rookie linebacker Matthew Adams was able to recover it, essentially putting the nail in the Raiders' coffin.

Nyheim Hines

Running Back No. 1 (83.6), 28 snaps (36 percent)

Marlon Mack may have gotten most of the attention with another 100-yard game, but Hines had a very efficient day and his own career high in rushing yards.

Hines was a perfect complement to Mack Sunday, carrying the ball 11 times for 78 yards (7.1 avg) and catching both of his targets for seven yards (3.5 avg). Five of his 13 touches resulted in first downs.

"I mean, it was unreal," head coach Frank Reich said of Hines' ability to run tough. "We know he's tough, but he got tough inside yards today. (He) just seemed to not go down; spinnin', turnin', fightin' for the extra yards. It was fun to watch him get that kind of yardage."

Mark Glowinski

Offensive Guard No. 2 (81.2), 78 snaps (100 percent)

The Colts appear to really have something here in their new starting right guard, Glowinski. For the second consecutive week, he is PFF's second-rated offensive guard, and he was selected to the "Team of the Week" last week.

PFF has elevated Glowinski's grade in every game he's played this season, starting with a 54.8 in Week 5, 62.4 in Week 6, 79.8 in Week 7 and 81.2 in Week 8. On Sunday, he wasn't marked for allowing any pressures/hurries, hits or sacks.

Both Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni have spoken highly about Glowinski since he was inserted into the starting lineup three weeks ago against the New York Jets.

Andrew Luck

Quarterback No. 10 (81.0), 78 snaps (100 percent)

With the Colts' run game — led by an overpowering offensive line — performing like it has been lately, it allows Luck to become a much more efficient quarterback, as he completed 71 percent of his passes Sunday in Oakland.

Luck was often pinpoint accurate, moving the chains (Indy's offense was 9-of-13 on third down) and making good decisions. He was also able to keep the Colts' offense moving after the Raiders had stolen the momentum and formed an eight-point lead in the second half.

Eric Ebron

Tight End No. 7 (79.8), 17 snaps (22 percent)

Doyle was back, but it didn't hamper Ebron's effectiveness. Although he saw just 17 snaps, Ebron made them count, catching all three targets for 37 yards (12.3 avg) and a difficult, 20-yard touchdown catch.

Ebron's latest touchdown — his NFL tight end-leading seventh of the season — helped the Colts tie the game in the second half.

Luke Rhodes

Special Teamer No. 5 (79.1), 7 snaps (27 percent)

It's not often the Colts get a special teamer into the mix, but long snapper Luke Rhodes made his way onto this list this week.

He was credited with assisting on one special teams stop during a Colts punt. Sunday was Rhodes' second-highest-graded game of the year, trailing only the 81.0 he earned against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Quenton Nelson

Offensive Guard No. 3 (74.9), 78 snaps (100 percent)

The Colts' offensive line in general has played phenomenal in recent weeks. Luck hasn't been sacked in 150-plus dropbacks, and the run game has gone over 200 yards in each of the last two games. However, Nelson and the interior of the line have been almost dominant.

"Nelson has had his ups and downs in his rookie season, but through eight weeks of the year, this marks his second appearance in the PFF Team of the Week. Like (Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason) Peters, he didn't allow a single sack, hit or hurry on the day, playing 35 pass-blocking snaps."

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger has loved what he's been seeing from Nelson as well.

Ryan Kelly

Center No. 2 (77.6), 70 snaps (90 percent)

The third and final member of the Colts' interior line makes it a sweep, as Glowinski, Nelson and Kelly all made the top 10 at their respective positions for the week.

Kelly has been on a hot streak lately, as he has graded as a top-five center each of the last three weeks. Although he was flagged for two penalties Sunday, he did not allow any pressures/hurries, hits or sacks.

