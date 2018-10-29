Colts Heavily Represented On Pro Football Focus' Week 8 'Team Of The Week '

Darius Leonard

Linebacker No. 1 (90.8), 50 snaps (100 percent)

Leonard makes the Team of the Week yet again, earning his second-highest grade of the season and most-efficient stop day, according to PFF:

"Leonard has been getting lots of hype this season but Sunday's win over the Raiders marked his best performance of the year. Five of his eight tackles on the day resulted in a defensive stop, and despite allowing three receptions in coverage, allowed just a combined 23 yards."

Leonard's nine tackles kept his league lead alive, but without question his play of the game was the tomahawk chop to force Raiders running back Doug Martin to cough up the football.