Colts Have Ground To Make Up To Win AFC South

Intro: With the Colts heading for their bye week, they are two losses behind the Texans in the AFC South. What does the AFC South picture look like the rest of the season?

Nov 11, 2016 at 01:15 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Since the AFC South was created in 2002, the race has rarely been this competitive through nine weeks of a season.

Going into Week 10, the AFC South looks like this:

1. Texans (5-3)

2. Colts (4-5)

3. Titans (4-5)

4. Jaguars (2-6)

In terms of the Colts, they have some ground to make up after dropping their first three divisional games this season. The Colts will play all three AFC South teams over the last eight weeks of 2016.

Here's what the AFC South schedules look like for each team the rest of the way, with combined records for opponents:

  • Texans(29-37-1): @Jaguars (2-6), Raiders (6-2, in Mexico City), Chargers (4-5), @Packers (4-4), @Colts (4-5), Jaguars (2-6), Bengals (3-4-1), @Titans (4-5)
  • Colts(29-29): Titans (4-5), Steelers (4-4, Thursday night), @Jets (3-6), Texans (5-3), @Vikings (5-3), @Raiders (6-2), Jaguars (2-6)
  • Titans(29-29): Packers (4-4), @Colts (4-5), @Bears (2-6), Broncos (6-3), @Chiefs (6-2), @Jaguars (2-6), Texans (5-3)
  • Jaguars (38-31): Texans (5-3), @Lions (5-4), @Bills (4-5), Broncos (6-3), Vikings (5-3), @Texans (5-3), Titans (4-5), @Colts (4-5)
