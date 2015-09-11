Colts Friday Notebook: Vick Ballard, Greg Toler To Miss Sunday's Regular Season Opener

INDIANAPOLIS – Some morning rain showers in Indianapolis on Friday sent the Colts indoor for their final practice of the week.

We know two of the seven inactives for the Colts heading into Sunday's regular season opener against the Bills.

Here are a few sounds bites from Chuck Pagano and Andre Johnson on Sunday:

Chuck Pagano on the new contract for Anthony Castonzo:

"He's a pillar guy." "I don't know what it's worth, but I know he's worth every penny of it."

Bowen's Analysis:* *At the crack of dawn on Friday, Anthony Castonzo put pen to paper. The signature meant Castonzo will remain a Colt through the 2019 season, in inking his second NFL contract.

In talking to players in the locker room on Friday, they frequently praised the work ethic and consistency of the Colts left tackle. The mutual interest was obvious from both the Colts and Castonzo, in the final year of his rookie deal. Andrew Luck isn't going to have to worry about who's blocking his blind side for some time now. Chuck Pagano on Robert Mathis' questionable status for Sunday:

"We will make a decision on game day."

Bowen's Analysis: Mathis is listed as questionable for Sunday after he participated on a limited basis in Friday's final practice of the week.

This looks to be a decision that will have no final answer until the inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. As we've said before, even if Mathis plays Sunday, for the first time in more than a year and a half, his reps should be expected to not be at the level of what the 12-year vet is used to.Andre Johnson on making his Colts debut and if he gets nervous at all for openers:

"To be honest, I haven't had butterflies for a game…since my first time playing in high school."

Bowen's Analysis: This isn't a surprising answer at all from Johnson when you consider his even-keel tone. It seems as if nothing makes Johnson's heart beat jump and Sunday's kickoff won't be one of those rare instances.

Johnson talked on Friday how Rex Ryan's defenses always seem to have a great front. Buffalo certainly fits that mold. Does that mean Andrew Luck will look to get rid of the ball a bit quicker, potentially making Johnson a frequent target on underneath routes?

INJURY NOTES

Here is the injury report for Friday:

OUT: Vick Ballard (hamstring), Greg Toler (neck)

-No surprises here as Ballard and Toler missed the entire week of practice.

QUESTIONABLE: Robert Mathis (Achilles), D'Joun Smith (limited)

-The Mathis analysis is above. As far as Smith, his status could definitely impact the cornerback rotation behind Vontae Davis and Darius Butler.

PROBABLE: Nate Irving (knee), D'Qwell Jackson (toe), Sheldon Price (concussion), Bjoern Werner (knee)