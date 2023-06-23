'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games

Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jun 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-Flex plans-1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today will begin offering all-new "Colts Flex Plans," presented by Bud Light, where fans can handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium they want to attend.

Fans may customize their own Flex Plan by choosing a minimum of three games from thrilling matchups against the NFL's best or selecting their favorite Sunday afternoons to spend with friends, family and Colts Nation.

Some popular Flex Plans could include the:

  • "AFC South Plan" – featuring matchups against division rivals Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee;
  • "October Plan" – including four home games in October; and
  • "Holiday Plan" – featuring November and December games against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Those fans choosing a Flex Plan also will receive extra benefits, including:

  • Limited edition Colts beer stein (one per account);
  • Discount off of single-game ticket pricing;
  • Priority access to 2024 season tickets and playoff tickets; and
  • Access to a dedicated Account Manager.

For instructions on how to select and customize a Flex Plan, visit Colts.com/flex

