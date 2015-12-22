Colts Film Breakdown: Returner Quan Bray Reversing Fields Against Houston

With a wall starting to form in front of the Colts sideline, Bray is able to get to the edge for a 19-yard return and give the offense a third straight drive starting in Houston territory. Toss in a 26.7 average on three kick returns, Bray continued his string of creating shorter fields for the offense. After years of trial and error searching for a return man, Bray has given the Colts a consistent spark back there. Bray, who was an undrafted free agent out of Auburn last year, might just be the Colts answer in their four-year long search for a returner.