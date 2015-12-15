Colts Film Breakdown: Mike Adams' Forced Fumble Against Jacksonville

Intro: Each week Colts.com will take a look at a significant play from the previous week’s contest. This week’s installment examines a blitzing Mike Adams forcing a late half turnover on Sunday afternoon.

Dec 15, 2015 at 12:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

AdamsStrip.jpg
 

INDIANAPOLIS – This week's film breakdown looks at safeties Mike Adams and Clayton Geathers combining on a fumble of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Here's the All-22 development of Adams blitzing and getting to Bortles for a turnover late in Sunday's second quarter.

PRE SNAP

1213_JAX_01.jpg

Down 13-3, the Jaguars began this drive after the two-minute warning looking for some late half points. They moved the ball quickly, pushing across midfield in just three plays. The Colts clearly needed to make a play and they got it from their defensive playmaker. Pre-snap, safety Mike Adams is some 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage, likely not on the radar of the players Jacksonville was accounting for from a blocking standpoint.THE FUMBLE

1213_JAX_02.jpg
1213_JAX_03.jpg

Vontae Davis should be credited for being on an island against a 1,000-yard receiver and forcing Blake Bortles to pause with his first read. With solid coverage on the backend from Davis, and two dropping linebackers (D'Qwell Jackson and Jonathan Newsome), Adams' delayed blitz eventually got to Bortles. The strip by Adams comes with fellow blitzing safety Clayton Geathers right there for the recovery. Geathers was playing in his dime role on this play and he beat Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon attempting to block the rookie safety.THE TURNOVER

1213_JAX_04.jpg

Geathers returned the ball to the Jaguars 34-yard line, setting up a golden opportunity for the Colts to possibly extend their halftime lead to 13/17 points. Instead, on the very next play a strip/sack from Jaguars defensive end Andre Branch went 49 yards the other way for a touchdown. It all unraveled from there with Jacksonville outscoring the Colts 48-3. The Adams' turnover adds to his Pro Bowl resume of already having a handful of interceptions this season, despite missing three games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

Colts' Defense Sets Tone, Posts First Road Shutout In Almost Three Decades

The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising