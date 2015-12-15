Colts Film Breakdown: Mike Adams' Forced Fumble Against Jacksonville

Down 13-3, the Jaguars began this drive after the two-minute warning looking for some late half points. They moved the ball quickly, pushing across midfield in just three plays. The Colts clearly needed to make a play and they got it from their defensive playmaker. Pre-snap, safety Mike Adams is some 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage, likely not on the radar of the players Jacksonville was accounting for from a blocking standpoint.THE FUMBLE