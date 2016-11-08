Colts Film Breakdown: First Colts' Kick Return For A Touchdown Since 2012

Back in 2014, Todman was the NFL's second leading kick returner. His two returns on Sunday (99 yards and 61 yards) though were his career-longs and led to 10 points. The 80-yard kick return average by Todman was the best the Colts have had in a game since Aaron Bailey in 1995. This sort of spark is something that can obviously change the game. Going into Lambeau, you could not have asked for a better day from the kick return unit, an area where the Colts stole points and led for the entire 60 minutes.