 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts Film Breakdown: First Colts' Kick Return For A Touchdown Since 2012

Intro: Each week Colts.com will take a look at a significant play from the previous week’s contest. This week’s installment examines the Colts springing Jordan Todman for a 99-yard touchdown to start off Sunday’s victory over the Packers.

Nov 08, 2016 at 12:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

1106_todman-return-td-packers-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – This week's film breakdown looks at the Colts' first opening-kick return for a touchdown since 1995.

Here's the All-22 development of Jordan Todman's first career kick return for a touchdown:

PRE KICK

1106_GB_01.jpg

Chuck Pagano made it a priority all week long about the Colts getting off to a fast start. Boy, did they ever. Jordan Todman did his part in that, with a beautifully set up return. Remember, before Quan Bray went on IR last month, he was ranked 4th in the NFL in kick returns this season. The Colts have had some kick return success in 2016, but nothing like what they got from Todman on Sunday.THE BLOCKING

1106_GB_02.jpg
1106_GB_03.jpg

This design from special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was executed to perfection. The blocking opened up a lane for Todman to showcase the speed we saw a good amount during the preseason. Rookies Antonio Morrison (No. 44) and Josh Ferguson (No. 34) both planted key blocks in allowing Todman not to break stride and remain untouched.THE RETURN

1106_GB_04.jpg

Back in 2014, Todman was the NFL's second leading kick returner. His two returns on Sunday (99 yards and 61 yards) though were his career-longs and led to 10 points. The 80-yard kick return average by Todman was the best the Colts have had in a game since Aaron Bailey in 1995. This sort of spark is something that can obviously change the game. Going into Lambeau, you could not have asked for a better day from the kick return unit, an area where the Colts stole points and led for the entire 60 minutes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 4, after the NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a significant week at the NFL Combine in the pre-draft process. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Colts announce 2024 coaching staff

The Colts hired four new staff members for 2024: Assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
news

Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Brooks played seven seasons for the Colts and was the team's first Ring of Honor inductee in 1998. He now serves as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio programming and Colts Audio Network. 
news

Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 
news

Robert Mathis on Dwight Freeney's Hall of Fame career: 'The man has earned it'

Mathis discussed what made Freeney great and told stories from "Bring The Heat Boulevard" in Friday's episode of Overtime on the Colts Audio Network. You can watch the interview below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts great Dwight Freeney named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney, who spent 2002-2012 with the Colts, totaled 125 1/2 career sacks – which is 18th in NFL history. 
news

Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL regular season and postseason history, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year as a finalist. 
news

Peyton Manning to help coach 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis

Manning will be an assistant coach for Shannon Sharpe's celebrity team. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising