Colts Face Quarterback Competition In Week 17

The last NFL toss for Lindley came in the 2015 postseason.

Injuries forced Lindley into emergency duty for the Arizona Cardinals. Lindley had previously started six games in three seasons out west.

While Lindley's endocrine into the Colts system didn't come until Tuesday evening (he arrived in Indianapolis after spending the holidays in New York), he feels some comfort.

"Something that's kind of similar to what I've done in the past," Lindley says of the Colts current system.

"It's an easy transition. I've been other places where it's not as easy and it would probably take a lot longer but this should be pretty smooth. It's just a matter of us kind of repping it out and getting a muscle memory for it."

The repping began on Wednesday. A starter might not be decided upon until hours before Sunday's kickoff.

Come Sunday, seven quarterbacks will have donned a Colts jersey in a game this season.

For a franchise that has been blessed with quarterback continuity unlike any other, for the past decade and a half, they are now at the opposite end of that spectrum in 2015.

"We wouldn't want it any different," a smiling Pagano said on Wednesday.