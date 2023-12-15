Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea to active roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.

Dec 15, 2023 at 04:39 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fernea, 6-0, 195 pounds, re-joined the Colts on December 1, 2023 after participating in the team's 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list on August 5, 2023. As a rookie in 2022, Fernea spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards (19.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo). His last name is pronounced FIR-knee-uh

