Colts elevate WR D.J. Montgomery and RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad for Week 13

Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, was signed to the Colts' practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Goodson spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022.

Collegiately, Goodson played in 34 games (24 starts) at Iowa (2019-21) and compiled 533 carries for 2,551 yards (4.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He also registered 70 receptions for 565 yards (8.1 avg.) and one touchdown. Goodson earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors from the league media (2021), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league coaches (2021), First Team All-Big Ten accolades from the league coaches and media (2020) and First Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press (2020).

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay. Montgomery participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2023. Prior to Indianapolis, he spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Montgomery spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. Montgomery played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.