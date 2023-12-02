Colts elevate WR D.J. Montgomery and RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad for Week 13

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

Dec 02, 2023 at 12:07 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, was signed to the Colts' practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Goodson spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022.

Collegiately, Goodson played in 34 games (24 starts) at Iowa (2019-21) and compiled 533 carries for 2,551 yards (4.8 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He also registered 70 receptions for 565 yards (8.1 avg.) and one touchdown. Goodson earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors from the league media (2021), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the league coaches (2021), First Team All-Big Ten accolades from the league coaches and media (2020) and First Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press (2020).

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay. Montgomery participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2023. Prior to Indianapolis, he spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Montgomery spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. Montgomery played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Related Content

news

Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans Week 13

As the Colts prepare to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Head coach Shane Steichen announced earlier this week Taylor would undergo surgery on his thumb, but the team was not considering placing him on injured reserve. 
news

Colts-Titans preview: Throw out Tennessee's record, especially on the road, in Week 13 AFC South clash at Nissan Stadium

The Titans enter Week 13 with a 4-7 record, but have been significantly better when playing at Nissan Stadium than when they're away from Nashville. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Titans with Jim Wyatt

The Colts play the Titans this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in Week 5, when the Colts won 23-16.
news

Colts sign WR Ethan Fernea to practice squad, place WR K.J. Hamler on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

How Shane Steichen gained the trust of Colts locker room in first season as head coach

Steichen officially became the Colts head coach on February 14. In the nine months since he was hired, he's gained respect from his players and fellow coaches for his leadership in times of adversity.
news

Colts' Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16

The Colts' Week 15 game against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium was previously listed with a TBD start time and date. 
news

Former Colts safety Antoine Bethea among 28 finalists for induction into Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Bethea played at Howard University between 2002-2005. He earned All-Mid-Eastern Conference honors in three consecutive seasons.
news

Colts Mailbag: Zack Moss' workload with Jonathan Taylor out, is it too early to talk NFL playoffs?

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 13 with questions on the Colts' run game in the wake of Jonathan Taylor's thumb injury and if we should pump the brakes on talking playoffs as the calendar flips to December. 
news

Practice Notebook: With Jonathan Taylor out, Colts confident Zack Moss can get the job done – again

Moss enters Week 13 10th in the NFL in rushing yards and ninth among running backs in yards per carry. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to have surgery on injured thumb

Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising