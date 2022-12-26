Colts Elevate LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

Dec 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Transaction_1226_1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. Olubi originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. Olubi played in 12 games at Harding College in 2019 and finished with 23 tackles (12 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2018, he totaled 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception at Saddleback College. At the College of Idaho in 2017, Olubi registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. His name is pronounced SUH-goon uh-loo-bee.

Related Content

news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve, Waive DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To 53-Man Roster, Sign LB Cameron McGrone From New England Patriots' Practice Squad

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

news

Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts Elevate CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts made the roster moves Friday.

news

Colts Sign DT McTelvin Agim To The Practice Squad, Release WR Robert Foster From The Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nikola Kalinic to the 53-man Roster From The Practice Squad, Waive WR Keke Coutee, Sign WR Robert Foster To The Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

news

Colts Elevate TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne For Week 12 Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Sign S Trevor Denbow To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Release LB Tyrell Adams From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign DE Khalid Kareem Off Cincinnati Bengals Practice Squad, Waive S Trevor Denbow

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising