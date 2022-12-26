Colts Elevate LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Olubi, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. Olubi originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 21 games (seven starts) in two seasons (2020-21) at San Diego State and compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. Olubi played in 12 games at Harding College in 2019 and finished with 23 tackles (12 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2018, he totaled 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one interception at Saddleback College. At the College of Idaho in 2017, Olubi registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. His name is pronounced SUH-goon uh-loo-bee.