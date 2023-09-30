Colts elevate G Ike Boettger, WR Amari Rodgers to active roster from practice squad; sign WR K.J Hamler to practice squad, release CB Darren Hall from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated guard Ike Boettger and wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The team also signed wide receiver KJ Hamler to the practice squad and released cornerback Darren Hall from the practice squad.

Boettger, 6-6, 313 pounds, was elevated from the practice squad for Week 3 at Baltimore and played. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. Boettger participated in the Buffalo Bills' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He has appeared in 35 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Bills (2018-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). Boettger has also started three postseason contests. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, out of Iowa. In 2022, Boettger spent most of the season on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list and saw action in one game. His last name is pronounced BUTT-gur.

Rodgers, 5-9, 212 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on August 30, 2023. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on August 2, 2023.Rodgers has played in 32 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22) and has compiled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. He has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 avg.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 avg.). Rodgers has appeared in one postseason contest and has registered two punt returns for 11 yards (5.5 avg.) and three kickoff returns for 66 yards (22.0 avg.). He was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

In 2022, Rodgers played in six games (one start) with the Texans and tallied 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. He also had two carries for seven yards. Rodgers began the season with the Packers and appeared in 10 games with the team. With Green Bay, he finished with four receptions for 50 yards, 20 punt returns for 139 yards (7.0 avg.) and six kickoff returns for 122 yards (20.3 avg.).

Hamler, 5-9, 178 pounds, played in 23 career games (six starts) in three seasons (2020-22) with the Denver Broncos and compiled 42 receptions for 620 yards (14.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also registered 11 carries for 63 yards (5.7 avg.), three punt returns for six yards (2.0 avg.) and two kickoff returns for 42 yards (21.0 avg.). Hamler was originally selected by the Broncos in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Penn State. In 2022, he appeared in seven games and totaled seven receptions for 165 yards (23.6 avg.) and two carries for 23 yards (11.5 avg.).