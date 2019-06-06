Colts Earn ESPN's Highest 2019 Offseason Grade

They entered the 2019 NFL Draft with nine selections, and after doing some wheeling and dealing, wound up making 10 selections. In total, they were involved in five trades in order to move around and gather the players that they coveted. They were also able to add a second-round pick for the 2020 draft, which will give them multiple second-rounders yet again next year.

In selecting Rock Ya-Sin, the Colts got an eventual outside starting corner who is sticky in coverage and makes plays consistently. In fact, he was involved in a takeaway during live drills in the first two OTA practices that were open to the media. Both Khari Willis and Marvell Tell III are high-potential defensive backs; Willis as a versatile, field-general safety and Tell as a former safety with all the size and athleticism in the world who is transitioning to corner.

The defensive front seven got a lot of love with Ben Banogu and Gerri Green providing the always-needed assistance as pass rushers, and Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed competing at off-ball linebacker, primarily between the MIKE and WILL positions.

It's second-round receiver Parris Campbell who is garnering the most attention, however. The potential of what could become of him in Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni's offense while taking passes from Andrew Luck is too much to ignore.

"Winning the offseason" doesn't always mean signing the best players in free agency like is often mentioned. For teams like the Colts, it's sticking to the plan of how you intend to build and maintain your roster and organization.

By signing, drafting and developing their own players and then re-signing them, it proves to the locker room that if you play the right way and are good in the locker room then you will be rewarded.