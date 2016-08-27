Colts/Eagles Notebook: Andrew Luck Produces Another Efficient Night, Despite Pressure

Injuries Added To Offensive Line, Cornerback Group

**Before Saturday night's contest, Chuck Pagano made it clear the Colts could not afford to suffer another injury.

They had two on Saturday---one at a position that's already been drilled with adversity and another at a spot where the depth is very thin.

Early on Saturday, starting cornerback Darius Butler (ankle) left the game.

Butler said his ankle was sore after Saturday's game, but was not wearing any protective boot.

The Colts came into Saturday night without six of their top seven cornerbacks. Antonio Cromartie (rest) will not play until the regular season.

Unlike Butler, starting left guard Jack Mewhort (knee) was nowhere to be found in the post-game locker room.

Mewhort is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday after a knee injury took him out of the Eagles' game at halftime.

The interior depth for the Colts' offensive line has already been tested this month with ankle injuries to Hugh Thornton and Joe Haeg.

If Mewhort is indeed out for a substantial period of time, his name will be added to the slew of injuries the Colts are dealing with in closing out the month of August.

Expect Chuck Pagano to be poking his head inside the Colts' training room on Sunday.

"I think there are a lot of guys that are getting close," Pagano said of the chances to get some injured guys back to practice this week. "They need to get close, really close in a hurry, like tonight or tomorrow and the next day.

"When we hit the field Monday again, hopefully we can get the majority of those guys back."

Roster Cuts Looming

For 15 guys, Saturday night was the final time they will wear a Colts' jersey this preseason.

A 90-man roster for the Colts must be trimmed to 75 guys by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

That 75-man roster will then travel down to Cincinnati for Thursday night's preseason finale against the Bengals.

From there, the Colts will have to cut the roster down to 53 players by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The pending injuries to Mewhort and Butler only add to the complexities the Colts are already dealing with in making roster cuts.**

Colts/Eagles Snap Counts**

Andrew Luck, Ryan Kelly and Jack Mewhort all played a half of football on Saturday night (33 snaps). Mewhort played the entire first half and stayed in the game despite appearing to injure his knee late in the second quarter.

Denzelle Good (48 snaps) and Donte Moncrief (47 snaps) played the most starting snaps on offense.

Third-round pick Le'Raven Clark started at right tackle for Joe Reitz. Clark played 31 snaps in his first starting-type reps of the preseason.

Frank Gore played seven snaps on Saturday. After Gore exited, the backup running backs snaps were as followed: Robert Turbin (17 snaps), Jordan Todman (10 snaps), Trey Williams (9 snaps) and Josh Ferguson (6 snaps).

Defensively, starters played right around 25-to-26 snaps before exiting at halftime.

Arthur Jones played 10 snaps on Saturday night, his second game back since an ankle injury last August ended his 2015 season.