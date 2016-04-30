Colts Draft Texas Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway In Round Four

Intro: The Colts started off the final day of the draft by taking defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway out of Texas. What does Ridgeway add to the Colts’ defensive line?

Kevin Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts added some defensive beef to start the draft's final day.

Texas defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway was their pick to start the fourth round.

Despite having little contact with the Colts during the draft process, Ridgeway was the team's first front seven pick of 2016. **

Getting To Know Hassan Ridgeway-Why Ridgeway?**

The Colts headed back to Texas to start off Saturday. At 6-3 and 314 pounds, Ridgeway played in some 3-4 looks at Texas and says he feels comfortable lining up all over the defensive line. Ridgeway was initially a defensive end in college, but bulked up to play more in the interior. The Colts met with Ridgeway at the Combine, but that was the only direct contact they had with him during the draft process.-Pass Rusher In Interior

Per Pro Football Focus, Ridgeway had the fifth best pass rush productivity amongst draft eligible defensive tackles. It looks like Ridgeway could make an early impact as a rush option on passing downs. Ridgeway had 9.5 combined sacks the past two seasons.-Roster Fit

There was no question the defensive line class was the deepest position group in 2016. For the Colts, defensive line wasn't a pressing need but they are dealing with injuries in Arthur Jones and Henry Anderson. Like T.J. Green in Round Two and Le'Raven Clark in Round Three, the Colts probably won't need Ridgeway to start, but he could certainly be an asset on passing downs.

