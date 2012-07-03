COLTS DONATE $10,000 IN HONOR OF IRRELEVANT WEEK

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay has donated $10,000 on behalf of the organization to select charities in honor of Irrelevant Week.

Jul 03, 2012
Those charities include: the Goodwill Fitness Center in Orange County, Calif., benefitting student athletes, the R.M. Pyles Camp, which sponsors underprivileged children and the Radio Isotope Therapy of America (RITA) Foundation, which assists cancer patients receiving critical medical care.

Founded by Paul Salata in 1976, Irrelevant Week is a 37-year-old philanthropic tradition within the Newport Beach, Calif., community that commemorates the final NFL draft pick each season while simultaneously raising money for charitable organizations. During the summer following the draft, Mr. Irrelevant and his family are invited to participate in a host of events throughout Orange County. Salata, an NFL alumnus, competed for the Baltimore Colts as a wide receiver and kickoff returner in 1950.

The Colts held the final pick (253rd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft and selected quarterback Chandler Harnish from Northern Illinois. Harnish set 30 school passing, rushing and total offensive records in his four years with the Huskies. He was a first-team All-MAC choice in each of his last two seasons.

