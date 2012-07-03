COLTS DONATE $10,000 IN HONOR OF IRRELEVANT WEEK





Those charities include: the Goodwill Fitness Center in Orange County, Calif., benefitting student athletes, the R.M. Pyles Camp, which sponsors underprivileged children and the Radio Isotope Therapy of America (RITA) Foundation, which assists cancer patients receiving critical medical care.

Founded by Paul Salata in 1976, Irrelevant Week is a 37-year-old philanthropic tradition within the Newport Beach, Calif., community that commemorates the final NFL draft pick each season while simultaneously raising money for charitable organizations. During the summer following the draft, Mr. Irrelevant and his family are invited to participate in a host of events throughout Orange County. Salata, an NFL alumnus, competed for the Baltimore Colts as a wide receiver and kickoff returner in 1950.