COLTS DEFEAT JAGUARS 27-10

INDIANAPOLIS –This time there was no need to sweat out the game's waning minutes.

The Colts (6-3) turned in a complete, 60-minute effort on Thursday night in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8), 27-10.

With the win, Indianapolis recorded its first back-to-back divisional road triumphs since the 2009 season.

It was all about the defense on Thursday evening with the unit keeping the Jaguars out of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter, while forcing three turnovers.

After a 31-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri on the Colts' second possession, quarterback Andrew Luck would add a pair of first-half rushing touchdowns.

Luck's five rushing touchdowns in 2012 mark a club seasonal record for a quarterback. Bert Jones and Peyton Manning (twice) had four rushing scores in a single season.

Indianapolis took a 17-3 lead into halftime, looking to put the Jaguars away and learn from the 14-3 halftime lead it let slip away to Jacksonville in week three.

Cornerback Darius Butler added to one of the best games of his career with an interception return for a touchdown on the Jaguars' first drive of the second half.

With the Jaguars backed up against their own goal line, Butler stepped in front of an out pattern intended for wide receiver Cecil Shorts III and went untouched into the end zone from 11 yards out.

Late in the first half, Butler got the Colts their first turnover in more than a month. Indianapolis inside linebacker Moise Fokou forced a fumble of Jaguars wide receiver Laurent Robinson and Butler jumped on the loose ball.

On the Jaguars' final possession, Butler picked off a pass that was tipped multiple times to seal the victory.

Quarterback Andrew Luck was 18-of-26 for 227 yards on the evening.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne padded his NFL lead in receiving yards with eight catches for 96 yards.

Vinatieri was two-of-two on the evening with field goals from 31 and 41 yards.

Defensively, the Colts continued to shut down the opponent's running game, holding Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings to 27 yards on 11 carries.

The Colts have the weekend off before traveling to the east coast next Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (5-3) for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on November 18.

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (7:27 remaining)

After a pair of three-and-outs forced by the Colts defense, Indianapolis took advantage of a short field with a 31-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri. Wide receiver Reggie Wayne hauled in his third catch of the night with an 18-yard reception on the drive. Fellow wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got his first touch of the evening on a 19-yard reverse to set the offense up inside the red zone.

Colts 3, Jaguars 0

SECOND QUARTER (13:44 remaining)

The Colts finished off their second red zone drive of the evening with quarterback Andrew Luck running into the end zone from five yards out. On a second-and-goal from the five-yard line, Luck rolled to his right and tucked it into the corner of the end zone. Wayne once again sparked the drive with three catches for 34 yards. Vinatieri added the extra point. Colts 10, Jaguars 0

SECOND QUARTER (7:39 remaining)

The Indianapolis defense created its first turnover since the Green Bay game when inside linebacker Moise Fokou forced a fumble and cornerback Darius Butler recovered. Starting from the Colts 39-yard line, wide receiver Donnie Avery sparked the drive with a 44-yard leaping catch. Quarterback Andrew Luck sneaked it in on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line for the touchdown. The Luck touchdown run gives him five for the season and sets a club record for quarterbacks. Vinatieri converted the extra point. Colts 17, Jaguars 0

SECOND QUARTER (0:17 remaining)

The Jaguars got on the board just prior to halftime with a 40-yard field goal by Josh Scobee. Jacksonville's scoring drive was set up by an interception by Jaguars safety Dawan Landry. From the Jaguars 31-yard line, quarterback Blaine Gabbert drove the offense into the red zone before the drive stalled and Scobee came on for the field goal. Colts 17, Jaguars 3

THIRD QUARTER (10:50 remaining)

Bruce Arians said the turnovers would come in bunches and they are starting to tonight. Butler recorded his second turnover of the night when picked off Gabbert and returned the interception 11 yards for a touchdown. Butler stepped in front of an out pattern intended for Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts and went untouched for the Colts' second scoring interception return of the season. Vinatieri hit the extra point. Colts 24, Jaguars 3

FOURTH QUARTER (9:16 remaining)

Jacksonville finally found the end zone behind the arm of quarterback Chad Henne. The Jaguars drove 81 yards in 14 plays as Henne relieved an injured Gabbert during the drive. On a second-and-goal from the four-yard line, Henne found wide receiver Cecil Shorts III on an out pattern for the touchdown. Scobee added the extra point. Colts 24, Jaguars 10

FOURTH QUARTER (3:23 remaining)