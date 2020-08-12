Colts Debut New Indiana License Plate Design

Aug 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts, in conjunction with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), today released an updated design for the popular Colts special group recognition license plate.  

The new plate incorporates the iconic Colts "Horseshoe," one of the oldest and most recognizable symbols in all of sports, as well as the team's newly-designed "wordmark." Earlier this year, the Colts debuted new team logos and looks as it prepares for the 2020 NFL season and beyond.  

Fans who wish to switch their current Indiana plate to a Colts plate may visit IN.gov/bmv, BMV Connect kiosk, or BMV partial service providers or a BMV branch.  

Fans who already have a Colts plate also may upgrade to the new design. Per BMV guidelines, metal plates are replaced every seven years. Even if not eligible for a replacement, fans still may switch to the new design by visiting a license branch to request a duplicate or replacement plate and pay the $9.50 replacement plate fee. Fans also may mail in the "Application for Replacement or Duplicate License Plate" with a check or money order for $9.50. 

For more information on how to get your new plate, visit Colts.com/plate. Proceeds from the Colts license plate, above and beyond state administration fees and taxes, are deposited in the state's designated fund to help pay off Lucas Oil Stadium.

