Colts Daily Notebook: Quincy Wilson Ready For Safety Role If Needed

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday began their first of three days of practice to prepare for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. What did we learn on the day?

Oct 02, 2019 at 03:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

092619_wilson-prax-2
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Midway through last season Quincy Wilson went through a bit of a position change.

No longer just a cornerback, Wilson now sees himself as more of a defensive back.

After adding in reps in more of a linebacker/safety role in the Indianapolis Colts' nickel and dime packages, the third-year Florida product says he's enjoyed adding to his plate for the Indy defense.

And now, with both of the Colts' starting safeties battling respective injuries, there's a chance Wilson could see more time lined up deep in the secondary, starting on Sunday against defending league Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a football player, you know what I'm saying?" Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. "Like, they threw me at nickel; I can play it. They throw me at dime; I can play it. So I don't think it'll be an issue or anything; it's just adding more to what I can do."

Wilson was the Colts' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida, where he played exclusively at cornerback. But about midway through last season, Wilson was asked to add some linebacker/safety-type duties to take advantage of both his coverage skills and his 6-foot-2, 193-pound frame.

Wilson, according to Pro Football Focus, played seven defensive snaps lined up in the box in the Colts' Week 7 matchup last year against the Buffalo Bills; he'd average three snaps in that spot over Indy's next 12 games, including its two playoff matchups.

That theme has continued this year; Wilson played 10 snaps in the box Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, one snap in the box Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans and six snaps in the box Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, with Malik Hooker week-to-week with a knee injury and with Clayton Geathers in the league's concussion protocol, the team will explore adding Wilson to its depth alongside Khari Willis, George Odum and Rolan Milligan at safety.

"It's the old mantra – next man up. We just got to figure out who's the fourth," Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said of the safety position. "We're going to look at Quincy there to see where he is in terms of that. He's played multiple spots for us. He's played in the dime package over certain guys and played in our pressure packages at times. … He's certainly an option."

Injury updates

A quad injury prevented Colts' top receiver T.Y. Hilton from taking the field last Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, a game Indy would drop, 31-24.

So where's Hilton at now? He didn't practice on Wednesday, but told reporters today he's "feeling good."

"I'm feeling real good," he continued. "Did some things yesterday and the day before, so I'm feeling good."

But does he think he'll play this Sunday night against the Chiefs?

"It's up to the coaches," said Hilton, whose four receiving touchdowns is tied for the league lead.

Among those that were able to return to practice on Wednesday, however, was linebacker Darius Leonard, who remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Leonard started feeling symptoms after the Colts' Week 2 victory over the Titans, which has led to him missing the last two games against the Falcons and Raiders.

Leonard was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he still has boxes to check before he can be cleared for this Sunday's game in Kansas City.

"I do think Darius has made a lot of progress," head coach Frank Reich said today. "With all the information that we have, the players first and foremost their safety is our primary concern and we'll follow the protocol and follow what's best for them."

Injury report

Here's the full injury report from Wednesday's practice:

» DNP: WR Parris Campbell (abdominal); S Clayton Geathers (concussion); WR T.Y. Hilton (quad); S Malik Hooker (knee); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle); RB Marlon Mack (ankle)

» Limited: LB Darius Leonard (concussion)

» Full: N/A

Related Content

news

Daily Notebook: Colts Expecting Jaguars' Best Effort In Week 18

The 2-14 Jaguars may be one loss away from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Colts are hardly taking anything lightly in a must-win game to end the regular season.

news

Daily Notebook: How Colts' Training Camp Is Paying Off Late In 2021 Season

The Colts dealt with the absences of a number of key players back in training camp – but, in a way, that helped this team overcome having so many players miss last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Daily Notebook: Whether Carson Wentz Or Sam Ehlinger Starts, Colts Confident In Quarterback Situation vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Carson Wentz could clear COVID protocols as early as Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said, but the Colts will move forward with Sam Ehlinger as their starting quarterback this week.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Ex-Patriot Kenny Moore II Viewing Saturday's Showdown Just Like Any Other Game

Kenny Moore II was with the Patriots in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the season started and wound up in Indianapolis. The standout cornerback, though, is approaching Saturday night's game with appreciation for his time in New England.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Players, Coaches Will Spend NFL's Latest Bye Week In 20 Years

The Colts are one of four teams to have a Week 14 bye this year, which gives them a mid-December chance to refresh before a four-game sprint to finish the season.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Inside Isaiah Rodgers' Playmaking On Defense, Special Teams

The second-year cornerback has two interceptions and a 72-yard kickoff return this season.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans On Playing Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Buckner hyperextended his knee during the Colts' Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Daily Notebook: Colts Marvel At Tom Brady's Longevity, Look Ahead To Matchup Against Buccaneers

At 44 years old, Tom Brady enters Week 12 leading the NFL in touchdowns (29) and passing yards per game (317.7) for the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games.

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Rise Continues Heading Into Second Half Of 2021 Season

Michael Pittman Jr. is on pace for 90+ receptions, 1,200+ yards and 9+ touchdowns this season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising