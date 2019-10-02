Colts Daily Notebook: Quincy Wilson Ready For Safety Role If Needed

INDIANAPOLIS — Midway through last season Quincy Wilson went through a bit of a position change.

No longer just a cornerback, Wilson now sees himself as more of a defensive back.

After adding in reps in more of a linebacker/safety role in the Indianapolis Colts' nickel and dime packages, the third-year Florida product says he's enjoyed adding to his plate for the Indy defense.

And now, with both of the Colts' starting safeties battling respective injuries, there's a chance Wilson could see more time lined up deep in the secondary, starting on Sunday against defending league Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a football player, you know what I'm saying?" Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. "Like, they threw me at nickel; I can play it. They throw me at dime; I can play it. So I don't think it'll be an issue or anything; it's just adding more to what I can do."

Wilson was the Colts' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida, where he played exclusively at cornerback. But about midway through last season, Wilson was asked to add some linebacker/safety-type duties to take advantage of both his coverage skills and his 6-foot-2, 193-pound frame.

Wilson, according to Pro Football Focus, played seven defensive snaps lined up in the box in the Colts' Week 7 matchup last year against the Buffalo Bills; he'd average three snaps in that spot over Indy's next 12 games, including its two playoff matchups.

That theme has continued this year; Wilson played 10 snaps in the box Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, one snap in the box Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans and six snaps in the box Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, with Malik Hooker week-to-week with a knee injury and with Clayton Geathers in the league's concussion protocol, the team will explore adding Wilson to its depth alongside Khari Willis, George Odum and Rolan Milligan at safety.