COLTS COACHING UPDATE

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has parted ways with eight assistant coaches, while it has lost another to Minnesota. Additionally, Linebackers Coach Mike Murphy retired after 14 seasons with the club.
Defensive Backs Coach Alan Williams has accepted the position of defensive coordinator with Minnesota.
Murphy announced his retirement today after 14 seasons with the Colts. He also served for the last five games as defensive coordinator. Murphy served 27 seasons in the NFL.
Devin Fitzsimmons (coaching assistant), Pete Metzelaars (offensive line), Rod Perry (special assistant to the defense), Frank Reich (wide receivers), John Teerlinck (defensive line), Bill Teerlinck (defensive assistant), Jon Torine (strength and conditioning) and Ron Turner (quarterbacks) no longer are with the club.