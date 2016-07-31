Colts Closely Watching Position Battles At Inside Linebacker, Right Guard

Intro: The Colts wrapped up their fourth walk-through of the 2016 Training Camp on Sunday morning and next up was media availability. What did the coordinators have to say on the lone weekend practice of Training Camp?

Jul 31, 2016 at 06:24 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

RGOptions.jpg

ANDERSON, Ind. – Going into Training Camp, the Colts knew they had a specific position battle on each side of the ball.

Through a handful of days in Anderson, those competitions remain undecided with the team releasing its first depth chart in the coming week.

In today's media scrums, offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski shared his thoughts on the open starting battle at right guard and how he wants to use Frank Gore this season. Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino talked about Nate Irving and Sio Moore competing at inside linebacker. Rob Chudzinski on the battle at right guard:

"We are rotating guys in and out."

Bowen's Analysis:* *When the first-team offense runs out there for team drills in camp, it seems to be a different number lining up at right guard each time. The Colts are in full evaluation mode at right guard, with only one full-padded practice in the books.

This week will offer a clearer picture of just how the Colts view the pecking order in between center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Joe Reitz. An unofficial depth chart will be released this week, ahead of the team's first preseason game on Sunday. Returning starter Hugh Thornton (down to 317 pounds, after playing at 340 last year) and Denzelle Good are the frontrunners at right guard.

Ted Monachino on the competition going on at inside linebacker:

"All three of those guys (D'Qwell Jackson, Nate Irving and Sio Moore) are playing at a starter's level."

Bowen's Analysis: We've seen a variety of reps at the inside linebacker spots this camp. Moore has played alongside Jackson initially, but rotation is constant throughout a given practice.

Monachino said on Sunday that the Colts could even use the linebackers situationally. Moore is known for his elite athleticism, where as Irving is more in the run stuffer mold. Unlike at right guard, the inside linebacker competition is between guys with starting experience elsewhere in the NFL.

Rob Chudzinski on a pitch count for Frank Gore:

"Frank Gore is timeless.

"Backs with great vision, like Frank has, in my opinion, age well."


Bowen's Analysis: The Colts are going to be flexible with how they use Frank Gore in 2016. At 32 years old last season, Gore had 260 rushing attempts. His last four years in San Francisco, Gore had attempts of 282, 258, 276 and 255. On Sunday, Chud stressed how the Colts won't necessary focus on numbers (attempts) to keep their backs fresh.

Gore can tote it 250 times again this season, but the Colts wouldn't mind shrinking that number if the postseason is involved/they can find a consistent backup. Such a presence has been missing from past Colts' backfields, but they have a couple of vets in Robert Turbin and Jordan Todman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
Advertising