Colts/Chiefs Brings Back Memories From Historic Playoff Victory In Indianapolis

Intro: For the first time since that unforgettable January day in 2014, the Colts and Chiefs will meet on the playing field. A look back at one of the most historic playoff games the NFL has ever seen.

Oct 26, 2016 at 01:09 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckChiefs.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – "Go win the game for us."

That's what Chuck Pagano said to his young second-year receiver late in the fourth quarter of a comeback unlike really any other.

Down 38-10 in the second half of their 2014 Wild Card game against the Chiefs, the Colts' season was all but over.

But somehow, someway, the Colts defied whatever slim odds were still alive early in that second half.

A look back on the Colts' 45-44 Wild Card victory over the Chiefs, the second largest postseason comeback in NFL history.

  • The 64-yard touchdown from Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton with 4:21 remaining gave the Colts their first lead of the game. Luck's description of the iconic touchdown, which followed Pagano's "go win the game for us" comment to Hilton: "It was a deliberate shot," Luck said. "I had LaVon (Brazill) underneath but I think the way T.Y. was playing…T.Y. got some space and he did everything really."
  • 2013 was a career-year for Mathis. The 2013 sack champion had 19.5 sacks that year. Mathis' strip sack of Alex Smith in the third quarter really shifted the tide. The Colts were down 21 at the time but the turnover led to a Donald Brown touchdown. It was "game on" with the Colts then down 14 points midway through the third quarter.
  • T.Y. Hilton's 13 receptions for 224 yards set franchise playoff-bests, eclipsing the 12 receptions by Raymond Berry in 1958 and the 221 yards by Reggie Wayne in 2005.
  • Jim Irsay to his team after the historic comeback: "I don't over exaggerate this. I have never in my almost 50 years (in the NFL) seen what I saw today."
  • The 28-point comeback (38-10 in the second half) was the second-largest comeback in NFL post-season history.
  • The 89 total points marked the third-highest scoring playoff game in NFL history.
  • The 1,049 combined net yards set a new NFL playoff record.
  • The Colts' 45 points were the second-most in franchise playoff history (49 vs. Denver, 1/9/05).
  • The Chiefs came into that Wild Card meeting having lost seven straight playoff games (dating back to 1994).
  • Remember Da'Rick Rogers? His 46-yard catch in the third quarter was the first spark as the Colts clawed back from down 38-10.
  • The comeback was made even harder with Luck throwing two third-quarter interceptions. Luck bounced back just a bit. He threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns and had the memorable fumble recovery touchdown dive into the end zone to the cut the deficit to 41-38 in the fourth quarter.
  • The Colts have 13 players remaining from the roster back in January of 2014 (six starters in Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Anthony Castonzo, Vontae Davis, Robert Mathis and Erik Walden).
  • The Chiefs have 11 players remaining (seven starters in Alex Smith, Jamal Charles, Dontari Poe, Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali, Justin Houston and Eric Berry).

Colts vs Chiefs 1/4/14 - HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from the Colts win over the Chiefs during the first round of the playoffs!

No Title
1 / 176
No Title
2 / 176
No Title
3 / 176
No Title
4 / 176
No Title
5 / 176
No Title
6 / 176
No Title
7 / 176
No Title
8 / 176
No Title
9 / 176
No Title
10 / 176
No Title
11 / 176
No Title
12 / 176
No Title
13 / 176
No Title
14 / 176
No Title
15 / 176
No Title
16 / 176
No Title
17 / 176
No Title
18 / 176
No Title
19 / 176
No Title
20 / 176
No Title
21 / 176
No Title
22 / 176
No Title
23 / 176
No Title
24 / 176
No Title
25 / 176
No Title
26 / 176
No Title
27 / 176
No Title
28 / 176
No Title
29 / 176
No Title
30 / 176
No Title
31 / 176
No Title
32 / 176
No Title
33 / 176
No Title
34 / 176
No Title
35 / 176
No Title
36 / 176
No Title
37 / 176
No Title
38 / 176
No Title
39 / 176
No Title
40 / 176
No Title
41 / 176
No Title
42 / 176
No Title
43 / 176
No Title
44 / 176
No Title
45 / 176
No Title
46 / 176
No Title
47 / 176
No Title
48 / 176
No Title
49 / 176
No Title
50 / 176
No Title
51 / 176
No Title
52 / 176
No Title
53 / 176
No Title
54 / 176
No Title
55 / 176
No Title
56 / 176
No Title
57 / 176
No Title
58 / 176
No Title
59 / 176
No Title
60 / 176
No Title
61 / 176
No Title
62 / 176
No Title
63 / 176
No Title
64 / 176
No Title
65 / 176
No Title
66 / 176
No Title
67 / 176
No Title
68 / 176
No Title
69 / 176
No Title
70 / 176
No Title
71 / 176
No Title
72 / 176
No Title
73 / 176
No Title
74 / 176
No Title
75 / 176
No Title
76 / 176
No Title
77 / 176
No Title
78 / 176
No Title
79 / 176
No Title
80 / 176
No Title
81 / 176
No Title
82 / 176
No Title
83 / 176
No Title
84 / 176
No Title
85 / 176
No Title
86 / 176
No Title
87 / 176
No Title
88 / 176
No Title
89 / 176
No Title
90 / 176
No Title
91 / 176
No Title
92 / 176
No Title
93 / 176
No Title
94 / 176
No Title
95 / 176
No Title
96 / 176
No Title
97 / 176
No Title
98 / 176
No Title
99 / 176
No Title
100 / 176
No Title
101 / 176
No Title
102 / 176
No Title
103 / 176
No Title
104 / 176
No Title
105 / 176
No Title
106 / 176
No Title
107 / 176
No Title
108 / 176
No Title
109 / 176
No Title
110 / 176
No Title
111 / 176
No Title
112 / 176
No Title
113 / 176
No Title
114 / 176
No Title
115 / 176
No Title
116 / 176
No Title
117 / 176
No Title
118 / 176
No Title
119 / 176
No Title
120 / 176
No Title
121 / 176
No Title
122 / 176
No Title
123 / 176
No Title
124 / 176
No Title
125 / 176
No Title
126 / 176
No Title
127 / 176
No Title
128 / 176
No Title
129 / 176
No Title
130 / 176
No Title
131 / 176
No Title
132 / 176
No Title
133 / 176
No Title
134 / 176
No Title
135 / 176
No Title
136 / 176
No Title
137 / 176
No Title
138 / 176
No Title
139 / 176
No Title
140 / 176
No Title
141 / 176
No Title
142 / 176
No Title
143 / 176
No Title
144 / 176
No Title
145 / 176
No Title
146 / 176
No Title
147 / 176
No Title
148 / 176
No Title
149 / 176
No Title
150 / 176
No Title
151 / 176
No Title
152 / 176
No Title
153 / 176
No Title
154 / 176
No Title
155 / 176
No Title
156 / 176
No Title
157 / 176
No Title
158 / 176
No Title
159 / 176
No Title
160 / 176
No Title
161 / 176
No Title
162 / 176
No Title
163 / 176
No Title
164 / 176
No Title
165 / 176
No Title
166 / 176
No Title
167 / 176
No Title
168 / 176
No Title
169 / 176
No Title
170 / 176
No Title
171 / 176
No Title
172 / 176
No Title
173 / 176
No Title
174 / 176
No Title
175 / 176
No Title
176 / 176
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.
news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising