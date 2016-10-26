Colts/Chiefs Brings Back Memories From Historic Playoff Victory In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – "Go win the game for us."
That's what Chuck Pagano said to his young second-year receiver late in the fourth quarter of a comeback unlike really any other.
Down 38-10 in the second half of their 2014 Wild Card game against the Chiefs, the Colts' season was all but over.
But somehow, someway, the Colts defied whatever slim odds were still alive early in that second half.
A look back on the Colts' 45-44 Wild Card victory over the Chiefs, the second largest postseason comeback in NFL history.
- The 64-yard touchdown from Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton with 4:21 remaining gave the Colts their first lead of the game. Luck's description of the iconic touchdown, which followed Pagano's "go win the game for us" comment to Hilton: "It was a deliberate shot," Luck said. "I had LaVon (Brazill) underneath but I think the way T.Y. was playing…T.Y. got some space and he did everything really."
- 2013 was a career-year for Mathis. The 2013 sack champion had 19.5 sacks that year. Mathis' strip sack of Alex Smith in the third quarter really shifted the tide. The Colts were down 21 at the time but the turnover led to a Donald Brown touchdown. It was "game on" with the Colts then down 14 points midway through the third quarter.
- T.Y. Hilton's 13 receptions for 224 yards set franchise playoff-bests, eclipsing the 12 receptions by Raymond Berry in 1958 and the 221 yards by Reggie Wayne in 2005.
- Chuck Pagano’s victory speech in the locker room: "This is why we do what we do. For moments like these. You've got this for the rest of your life."
- Jim Irsay to his team after the historic comeback: "I don't over exaggerate this. I have never in my almost 50 years (in the NFL) seen what I saw today."
- The 28-point comeback (38-10 in the second half) was the second-largest comeback in NFL post-season history.
- The 89 total points marked the third-highest scoring playoff game in NFL history.
- The 1,049 combined net yards set a new NFL playoff record.
- The Colts' 45 points were the second-most in franchise playoff history (49 vs. Denver, 1/9/05).
- The Chiefs came into that Wild Card meeting having lost seven straight playoff games (dating back to 1994).
- Remember Da'Rick Rogers? His 46-yard catch in the third quarter was the first spark as the Colts clawed back from down 38-10.
- The comeback was made even harder with Luck throwing two third-quarter interceptions. Luck bounced back just a bit. He threw for 443 yards and four touchdowns and had the memorable fumble recovery touchdown dive into the end zone to the cut the deficit to 41-38 in the fourth quarter.
- The Colts have 13 players remaining from the roster back in January of 2014 (six starters in Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Anthony Castonzo, Vontae Davis, Robert Mathis and Erik Walden).
- The Chiefs have 11 players remaining (seven starters in Alex Smith, Jamal Charles, Dontari Poe, Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali, Justin Houston and Eric Berry).
