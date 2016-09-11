Colts Cannot Overcome Slow Start In Season-Opening Loss

Following the game, the message was clear on what had to improve in Jackson's unit---tackling.

"Missed tackles," Robert Mathis said of what unglued the defense on Sunday.

"Defense 101. Have to make those tackles. When you do things like that, you breathe life into offenses. We've got to do a better job of getting the guys on the ground."

Going into Week Two at Denver, the Colts will have their secondary tested again given the growing list of injuries for that unit.

Playing in one of the NFL's most hostile environments, against arguably the league's most disruptive defense, a fast start will certainly not be handed to the Colts.

But if the Colts want to avoid a third straight 0-2 start, they must get out of the gates quicker.

"That is a great question," Pagano said on Sunday of where the slow starts are attributed to. "Obviously, we haven't solved the problem yet.

"We are more than capable. (When) you can come out and move the ball like we moved it towards the end of the first half and then move it in the second half and get off the field...(but) it has to be better.