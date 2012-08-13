COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

Monday was an off day for players after a 38-3 victory over St. Louis. Practices start Tuesday and run through Thursday at Anderson University.

Aug 13, 2012 at 12:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

angerer-pat-02.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON –The momentum coming out of the Colts' 38-3 preseason opening win over the Rams took an unfortunate backseat on Monday with some injury news.

Starters Pat Angerer (foot) and Mike McGlynn (ankle) both will miss time with respective injuries.

"Pat's (Angerer) got a fractured foot and it looks like they'll go in and do a procedure on him.  It's looking like six weeks for Pat," Head Coach Chuck Pagano said.  "Mike's (McGlynn) got a high ankle sprain.  Everybody's different as far as coming back on high ankle sprains.  His is not as bad as most high ankle sprains, so he's going to miss a little bit of time."

Along with Angerer, fellow linebacker Scott Lutrus also suffered a significant injury on Sunday as he tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

In regard to other injuries, Pagano said running backs Mewelde Moore and Delone Carter are nursing rib injuries.

The loss of Angerer for some time will force the Colts to find a new signal-caller in the middle of their hybrid 3-4 defense.

There is not a ton of experience behind Angerer in the middle but the Colts did acquire linebackers Moise Fokou and Greg Lloyd from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 2.

"Well, I think obviously a smart move by Ryan (Grigson) getting two linebackers in there from Philly, Greg Lloyd and Moise (Fokou) for the time being," Pagano said.

When Angerer went down on Sunday, linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Mario Harvey took many of the reps for the remainder of the game and Pagano said those two will be in the mix as well.

The news was not strictly negative on Monday for the Colts.

Pagano said after looking at the tape the numbers for quarterback Andrew Luck were an accurate assessment with how he played.

"(Luck) had command of the offense, very efficient as far as spreading the ball around," Pagano said.  "He did a great job with controlling as far as the secondary guys, controlling the safety with his eyes and finding open receivers.  When things weren't there, he dumped the thing off and got it to his check downs.  So obviously a couple huge plays, and guided the team down the field."

Luck was 10-of-16 on the afternoon, threw for 188 yards and led the Colts to touchdowns on three of his four drives.

Defensively, the Colts allowed just three points, which was set up by a 54-yard pass interference call and forced two turnovers.

"After spending a ton of time on this tape, there are a lot of positive things obviously that came from that game, and there's a lot of things that we can look at and get better on, individually and unit-wise," Pagano said.

"The major things we were looking for—execution, taking care of the football, creating some turnovers, limiting penalties, win the explosive play battle, red zone, third down, in all those areas we were positive."

The Colts now will hit the road for their next two preseason games starting with a nationally- televised game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Training camp breaks on Friday in Anderson and the Colts will return to the practice field on Tuesday.

The week will be spent on fine-tuning the few mistakes found on Sunday along with replacing the 'quarterback' of their defense.

"(Angerer) has the respect of all those guys in the huddle so when you lose your signal-caller for an extended period of time it means a lot," Pagano said.

"He's a playmaker and a warrior.  He's a Colt.  He's got all the Colt traits that you're looking for, so now it will be up to somebody else to step in and fill that void till we get him back."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

Levis has started the last two games for the Titans. In those games, he's completed 41 of his 68 passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
news

Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Adetomiwa Adebawore recorded their first career sacks, and linebacker Segun Olubi notched his first career interception in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. 
Advertising