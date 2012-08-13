COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON –The momentum coming out of the Colts' 38-3 preseason opening win over the Rams took an unfortunate backseat on Monday with some injury news.

Starters Pat Angerer (foot) and Mike McGlynn (ankle) both will miss time with respective injuries.

"Pat's (Angerer) got a fractured foot and it looks like they'll go in and do a procedure on him. It's looking like six weeks for Pat," Head Coach Chuck Pagano said. "Mike's (McGlynn) got a high ankle sprain. Everybody's different as far as coming back on high ankle sprains. His is not as bad as most high ankle sprains, so he's going to miss a little bit of time."

Along with Angerer, fellow linebacker Scott Lutrus also suffered a significant injury on Sunday as he tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

In regard to other injuries, Pagano said running backs Mewelde Moore and Delone Carter are nursing rib injuries.

The loss of Angerer for some time will force the Colts to find a new signal-caller in the middle of their hybrid 3-4 defense.

There is not a ton of experience behind Angerer in the middle but the Colts did acquire linebackers Moise Fokou and Greg Lloyd from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 2.

"Well, I think obviously a smart move by Ryan (Grigson) getting two linebackers in there from Philly, Greg Lloyd and Moise (Fokou) for the time being," Pagano said.

When Angerer went down on Sunday, linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Mario Harvey took many of the reps for the remainder of the game and Pagano said those two will be in the mix as well.

The news was not strictly negative on Monday for the Colts.

Pagano said after looking at the tape the numbers for quarterback Andrew Luck were an accurate assessment with how he played.

"(Luck) had command of the offense, very efficient as far as spreading the ball around," Pagano said. "He did a great job with controlling as far as the secondary guys, controlling the safety with his eyes and finding open receivers. When things weren't there, he dumped the thing off and got it to his check downs. So obviously a couple huge plays, and guided the team down the field."

Luck was 10-of-16 on the afternoon, threw for 188 yards and led the Colts to touchdowns on three of his four drives.

Defensively, the Colts allowed just three points, which was set up by a 54-yard pass interference call and forced two turnovers.

"After spending a ton of time on this tape, there are a lot of positive things obviously that came from that game, and there's a lot of things that we can look at and get better on, individually and unit-wise," Pagano said.

"The major things we were looking for—execution, taking care of the football, creating some turnovers, limiting penalties, win the explosive play battle, red zone, third down, in all those areas we were positive."

The Colts now will hit the road for their next two preseason games starting with a nationally- televised game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Training camp breaks on Friday in Anderson and the Colts will return to the practice field on Tuesday.

The week will be spent on fine-tuning the few mistakes found on Sunday along with replacing the 'quarterback' of their defense.

"(Angerer) has the respect of all those guys in the huddle so when you lose your signal-caller for an extended period of time it means a lot," Pagano said.