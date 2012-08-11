COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON – Now, it is time to finally hit someone other than a Colt.

With the finish of one final walk-through on Saturday morning at Anderson University, the Colts now turn their attention to Sunday and the preseason opener against the St. Louis Rams.

"I'm excited. I have butterflies. I'm not going to lie," said General Manager Ryan Grigson. "We've come such a long way in this whole process, and to actually see the product out there on the field against another team, a different colored jersey, it's exciting. I can't fake that."

After Friday afternoon's practice in Macholtz Stadium, Head Coach Chuck Pagano addressed the media on what needed to be accomplished in the time between then and Sunday's 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

"We felt like we got done what we needed to get done today so we feel good about Sunday's game and we'll clean up what we have to clean up tomorrow with the film and have a little walk-through and then see what happens 1:30 at (Lucas Oil Stadium)," Pagano said.

A popular topic throughout the past week for Pagano and his players is how much action they will see on the field against the Rams.

Playing time in the preseason often can differ from veterans to rookies and Colts second-round pick Coby Fleener is ready to roll with the punches.

"I'll do whatever the coaches ask me to do," Fleener said. "If they want me to play every single play of the game, I'd love to do it. If they ask me to play two plays, I'll do it. So I'm going to play hard regardless."

While Fleener will be getting his first taste of NFL action, wide receiver Reggie Wayne will be moving around on the Colts' offense for the first time since early in his 12-year career.

"This is a new offense, so I'm eager to go out there and show the coaches that I can play in this offense and show my teammates I can be accountable," Wayne said. "I'm sure everybody on this team is eager to do the same. We've been seeing the same colors, blue and white, for the last couple weeks. We finally got an opportunity to go out there and do something."

The Colts will be looking for their first win to open a preseason since 2004. Sunday's home game marks the third time in the last 11 years that the Colts will begin the preseason at home.

Grigson and his staff will be hard at work over the next four weeks trying to not only whittle down a crowded roster but also establish a winning mentality.

"I don't think you ever step out on the field and not have it in your mind that you want to win," Grigson said. "But it's also a tremendous learning process and a time to find out a lot of different things about the players you have out there. So I think there's a balance there. You want to be smart about the preseason as well."

Colts Roster Note:

Colts outside linebacker Tim Fugger has passed his physical and will revert to the active roster. Fugger was previously on the Active, Physically Unable to Perform List.

