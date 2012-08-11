COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

Saturday, August 11 is a non-practice day for the Colts. Indianapolis hosts St. Louis tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium. The club will resume the final week of training camp in Anderson next week. Camp in Anderson concludes on August 17.

Aug 11, 2012 at 06:34 AM
fleener-coby-01-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON – Now, it is time to finally hit someone other than a Colt.

With the finish of one final walk-through on Saturday morning at Anderson University, the Colts now turn their attention to Sunday and the preseason opener against the St. Louis Rams.

"I'm excited.  I have butterflies.  I'm not going to lie," said General Manager Ryan Grigson. "We've come such a long way in this whole process, and to actually see the product out there on the field against another team, a different colored jersey, it's exciting.  I can't fake that."

After Friday afternoon's practice in Macholtz Stadium, Head Coach Chuck Pagano addressed the media on what needed to be accomplished in the time between then and Sunday's 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

"We felt like we got done what we needed to get done today so we feel good about Sunday's game and we'll clean up what we have to clean up tomorrow with the film and have a little walk-through and then see what happens 1:30 at (Lucas Oil Stadium)," Pagano said.

A popular topic throughout the past week for Pagano and his players is how much action they will see on the field against the Rams.

Playing time in the preseason often can differ from veterans to rookies and Colts second-round pick Coby Fleener is ready to roll with the punches.

"I'll do whatever the coaches ask me to do," Fleener said.  "If they want me to play every single play of the game, I'd love to do it.  If they ask me to play two plays, I'll do it.  So I'm going to play hard regardless."

While Fleener will be getting his first taste of NFL action, wide receiver Reggie Wayne will be moving around on the Colts' offense for the first time since early in his 12-year career.

"This is a new offense, so I'm eager to go out there and show the coaches that I can play in this offense and show my teammates I can be accountable," Wayne said.  "I'm sure everybody on this team is eager to do the same.  We've been seeing the same colors, blue and white, for the last couple weeks.  We finally got an opportunity to go out there and do something."

The Colts will be looking for their first win to open a preseason since 2004.  Sunday's home game marks the third time in the last 11 years that the Colts will begin the preseason at home.

Grigson and his staff will be hard at work over the next four weeks trying to not only whittle down a crowded roster but also establish a winning mentality.

"I don't think you ever step out on the field and not have it in your mind that you want to win," Grigson said.  "But it's also a tremendous learning process and a time to find out a lot of different things about the players you have out there.  So I think there's a balance there.  You want to be smart about the preseason as well."

Colts Roster Note:

Colts outside linebacker Tim Fugger has passed his physical and will revert to the active roster. Fugger was previously on the Active, Physically Unable to Perform List.

TRIVIA QUIZ

Saturday's Trivia Question:  Name the last three cities where the Colts played outside of the United States, including the year, name of the stadium and the opposing team?

TRIVIA ANSWER

Answer:  The Colts played in Toronto on August 19, 2010 against Buffalo in Rogers Centre.  The Colts played in Tokyo on August 6, 2005 against Atlanta in the Tokyo Dome.  The Colts played in Mexico City on August 19, 2000 against Pittsburgh in Azteca Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

Levis has started the last two games for the Titans. In those games, he's completed 41 of his 68 passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
news

Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Adetomiwa Adebawore recorded their first career sacks, and linebacker Segun Olubi notched his first career interception in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. 
news

With history-making pair of pick-sixes, Kenny Moore II adds remarkable chapter to remarkable story with Colts

Moore's two pick sixes accounted for 14 points – the exact margin of victory the Colts walked away from downtown Charlotte with after beating the Carolina Panthers, 27-13, on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Halfway through 2023 season, Colts LB Zaire Franklin on historic pace

Franklin's 102 tackles lead the NFL entering Week 9 of 18 in 2023. 
news

Season ticket member Amber Grasso gifts blanket for Tylan Jones and baby born at Lucas Oil Stadium

Grasso gave Jones the blanket during the Colts Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Advertising