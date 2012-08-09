COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON – Inclement weather forced the Colts south on Thursday as they practiced at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Strong storms in Anderson on Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused the Colts to have their morning walk-through inside at Anderson University before heading down to Indianapolis for the afternoon.

"We couldn't afford with such a young team, we had to get the work in. I didn't want to get stuck up there and have the rain coming down and lightening and things like that, and have to go into the gym," Head Coach Chuck Pagano said. "We needed to work today. Now we'll start to back off a little bit, get their legs back and get fresh for Sunday."

After completing the morning walk-through in Anderson, the Colts boarded buses and headed down I-69 for Indianapolis.

The Colts arrived at their facility a little after 2 p.m. and were able to hold a two-hour indoor practice in full pads.

This will be the final day in pads for the Colts before the St. Louis game on Sunday as the team heads back up to Anderson for a final two-a-day on Friday.

"Today was the important day to finish up the preparation before the Sunday game against the Rams. So if we have to go in tomorrow we'll go in," Pagano said. "We can get done what we need to get done from a mental standpoint. So we're going to be back (in Anderson)."

During the early portion of the team practice, the Colts concentrated on the run game with a couple of impressive gains by running backs Donald Brown and Delone Carter.

For a nine-year NFL veteran like running back Mewelde Moore, a little change during training camp is out of a team's control.

"It's about adjustments and being able to overcome any type of adverse situation. Right now we are just going to go out there and we're going to continue to work on what we need to do to get better," Moore said following Thursday morning's walk-through in Anderson.

One player that continued his nice camp was wide receiver Kris Adams. This is Adams' second year in the NFL but first with the Colts. His production has Pagano intrigued.

"He's a big play guy. You can't coach 6-3, and you can't coach 4.4," Pagano said of Adams. "He's going to give a ton of those (defensive backs) nightmares with the way he's played in the preseason. So if he keeps working hard, stays in his playbook and keeps progressing, we might have something there."

Adams and many of the younger Colts fighting for a spot on the roster are likely to see ample playing time this weekend.

Even though it is just the preseason to some, the chance to make an impact in securing a spot on the opening day roster speaks for itself.

"It's always a big game if you're trying to make a team," Adams said. "You're trying to go out there and get noticed. Making plays in practice is fine but if you're not doing the same thing in game situations when the lights are on, when you're adrenaline is rushing, the pressure is on, coach is going to overlook you."

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterback Chandler Harnish had a nice day throwing the deep ball on Thursday. On two separate occasions Harnish hooked up with wide receiver Jabin Sambrano for long completions. The second grab Sambrano made was an over-the-shoulder catch while getting both feet in bounds.

PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY

Safety Antoine Bethea on his eagerness to get out on the playing field on Sunday:* *

"I'm anticipating it. I can't say I know exactly what we're going to look like but I know one thing, we're going to go out there and play hard. I can see that on all three phases. We're going to go out there and play hard. Coach Pagano just instills all the time, 'Don't beat ourselves,' so I think that's one thing that the fans will see, guys out there playing hard, working hard."

COACH PAGANO SAYS

Coach Chuck Pagano on how important winning is to the team on Sunday:

"We want to find out about our guys, but we never step out there without the idea of winning. It's all about the team, number one, and winning. Everything we do. That's why we came down here today, to practice, to get better, so we can go win that football game. If you just ask our players, we're going to play. A certain amount of guys won't get as many reps. We've got some old guys that will, typically in the first preseason game, get a few snaps and then we'll get them out of there. We've got a lot of young guys to evaluate, but the bottom line is whoever finishes that game is going out there to win that game."

CAMP SCHEDULE

Strong storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning forced the Colts to Indianapolis for their afternoon practice. The Colts will have one final two-a-day practice in Anderson on Friday before heading home in preparation for the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. The practice Friday afternoon is scheduled to be open to the public starting at 1:50 p.m.

WEATHER REPORT

For one of the few times all summer, thunderstorms caused some problems for those in Central Indiana. Skies are expected to clear up on Friday with a high of just 72 degrees in Anderson.

