Colts Build Home for Deserving Family

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Indianapolis- On Friday, June 13, 2014 the Indianapolis Colts take great pride in playing an active role in the community. Leading by example, the coaches, front office staff and even Colts mascot Blue chipped in to help a deserving family become first-time homeowners.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts sponsored a panel build with Greater Indiana Habitat for Humanity. The Colts partnered with STANLEY Security to construct the interior and exterior walls of a three bedroom home for a mother and her two children. Two notable volunteers, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano interacted with the family, provided words of encouragement to the volunteers and hammered nails to help create the frames of the new home.
To commemorate the special event for the family, Coach Pagano presented the family with a Colts flag signed by all of the volunteers in attendance, as well as a Colts helmet signed by the Colts Coaching staff. The home is slated to be completed in late fall of this year.
The Colts teamed up with Stanley Security Solutions to complete a panel build with Habitat for Humanity!
The Colts would like to thank STANLEY Security Solutions for their spirited volunteers as well as Greater Indiana Habitat for Humanity for their continued support in working with low-income families in need to provide the life-changing opportunity to own quality, affordable homes.
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