Colts Build Home for Deserving Family

For the fourth consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts sponsored a panel build with Greater Indiana Habitat for Humanity. The Colts partnered with STANLEY Security to construct the interior and exterior walls of a three bedroom home for a mother and her two children. Two notable volunteers, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano interacted with the family, provided words of encouragement to the volunteers and hammered nails to help create the frames of the new home.