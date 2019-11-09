Colts Bring Up WR Marcus Johnson, QB Chad Kelly To Active Roster

» Kelly is getting the call up to the active roster as a backup option at quarterback as starter Jacoby Brissett continues to deal with a sprained MCL suffered last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers; Brissett was labeled questionable for the Dolphins game on Friday.

Kelly, 25, was signed by the Colts as a free agent in May. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and spent the 2017 season on injured reserve; last season, he appeared in one game with the Broncos before he was released.

Kelly shined in preseason action with the Colts this year, playing in all four games with two starts and completing 54-of-73 passes (74 percent) for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball 10 times for 107 yards and another two scores. He was signed to the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 19.

"Chad earned it. I mean he earned it. He earned it on and off the field," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Kelly's shot on the practice squad. "Really thought he practiced well, thought he played well in the preseason games — in meetings and every aspect of what it takes to be an NFL quarterback, I thought he checked every box. He's deserved a chance to back here to further develop."