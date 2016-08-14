Colts/Bills Notebook: Denzelle Good Injury Not Serious, Waiting For Word On Sio Moore's Hamstring

BUFFALO – With lightning strikes popping up on the radar around Buffalo on Saturday night, things were looking bleak for a second straight week of Colts football.

The weather eventually cooperated for football and the Colts were able to experience their first live action of 2016.

Here's a notebook look at the Colts getting their preseason slate of games underway in Buffalo.

**With Luck Resting, Colts Evaluate Backup Quarterbacks

**The first sign of Andrew Luck resting on Saturday night came from observing his pre-game workout.

Just past 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, Luck took the field at Ralph Wilson Stadium and joined running back Frank Gore.

The duo was under the watchful eye of new strength coach Darren Krein.

After around 30 minutes of work with Krein, the two retreated to the visiting locker room.

En route, Owner Jim Irsay broke the news that Luck's return to game action wouldn't be taking place in Buffalo.

Instead, it will come next week, when the Colts play inside of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time in 2016.

No Luck on Saturday night meant a lot of Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris.

The last two seasons Tolzien has thrown one pass in a regular season game, so getting two quarters of action on Saturday night (he finished the game 12-of-23 for 140 yards, leading two touchdown drives) was immense.

"I really do think it's big," Tolzien, who came over in free agency, said after the 19-18 victory for the visitors. "I'm going into my sixth year and I haven't had a ton of playing experience so anytime you can get these game experiences, especially starting an NFL game -- that's huge. You make a mistake in practice or you miss a throw in practice, it's different than having that happen in a game. That's really where you become seasoned in this league. I was lucky to have that experience tonight."

The action for Morris (5-of-9 for 104 yards and a touchdown, in two quarters of action) was arguably even more important.

With Luck likely to play around a quarter next week (and even more the following week), Morris saw the second most playing time he's going to get this preseason.

"I was really excited we got to play first of all," Morris said, alluding to the Hall of Game being cancelled. "Last week was frustrating for all of us.

"I was happy to go out there tonight, rain or shine, and just put some film on."

Chuck Pagano liked how his reserve quarterbacks finished their respective playing time on Saturday.