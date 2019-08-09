Frank Reich Wants More Out Of Colts' Run Game After Preseason Opener

The Indianapolis Colts’ first-unit offense struggled to find any footing in the ground game in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, giving head coach Frank Reich plenty to mull over heading into the final week of training camp.

Aug 08, 2019 at 11:54 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

080819_ind-buf-reich-halftime
Indianapolis Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Frank Reich doesn't care how "vanilla" his playcalling is in preseason games — he wants his team to run the ball with success.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't get that result out of its first-team offense in Indy's preseason opener Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, giving the second-year head coach plenty to mull over as the team returns to Indiana for its final week of training camp practices.

"What we talked about in there, real briefly, is the way we roll is we gotta be real critical of ourselves — coaches and players," Reich told reporters after the game. "How can we get better? How can we learn from this film and have a great week and get a lot better this week?"

Led by backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Colts' first-unit offense was on the field for three total drives. The Colts attempted six run plays during that span, all by Nyheim Hines, and gained a combined one rushing yard.

While Reich admitted that he wasn't exactly calling the most exotic run designs Thursday night, he has confidence in his offense that it can get the job done in even the most simple of play calls. But, as Reich said of the first-team's effort after the game, "We couldn't run the ball at all."

"Yeah we were vanilla … but it shouldn't matter in the run game," Reich said. "You know, we were expecting to run the ball. We know this is a very good run defense — Leslie Frazier is a great defensive coordinator; this defense is always tough to run it against year in and year out. But that was disappointing."

The Colts were able to pick it up on the ground a bit once quarterbacks Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly took over, and finished with 105 total net yards on the ground. Kelly, who had a 33-yard touchdown run, led the way with four rushing attempts for 53 yards, and was followed by Aca'Cedric Ware (eight rushes, 25 yards) and Jonathan Williams (eight rushes, 24 yards).

But as the players and coaches pour over the film tonight and heading into tomorrow's day off, one can imagine there will be plenty of teaching points in the run game when the team returns to practice on Saturday.

By that point, the team will have five training camp practices remaining: Sunday through Tuesday, a day off Wednesday, and then the Cleveland Browns come to town for two joint practice sessions before the Colts break camp and take on Cleveland Aug. 17 in their second preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"You know, the first day we'll be a little bit lighter, and then we'll go two hard days, and then we'll have that day off before the Browns come in," Reich said. "And this is a great week; camp will be over before you know it, so we want to take the most of every rep out there in training camp in the time we have there."

Good news

On the injury front, Reich said it's positive news for guard Ian Silberman, who was hospitalized before Thursday night's game.

Reich said Silberman, who was dealing with an abdominal issue, was "OK" and that he'd be flying back with the team from Buffalo to Indianapolis.

Related Content

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

2022 Colts Training Camp At Grand Park To Kick Off July 27

Colts 2022 Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security will run from July 27 through August 25 at Grand Park in Westfield. Tickets for fans to attend are free and can be obtained at Colts.com/camp.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo has 10 1/2 sacks in 41 games with the Cardinals, Vikings and Browns in his four-year career.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., T Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.

news

Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton; Waive LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III

Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Our Home Opener vs Kansas City and Monday Night Football vs Pittsburgh are officially SOLD OUT! Limited single game tickets are available for remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising