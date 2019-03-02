Colts At The Combine: Whoever Drafts Christian Wilkins Is Getting A Culture-Changer

The Colts had an adequate pass rush in 2018, but one that could definitely improve, both from the inside and the edge. Wilkins has the perfect play style to improve the Colts' pressure up the middle, lining up at either the three-technique or nose in the Colts' four-man front. A 300-plus-pounder would also help ensure they don't miss a beat against the run after they allowed no 100-yard rushers in the regular season.

Although the draft is more so about adding the best players rather than filling needs, that latter portion may come up for the Colts. Over the next two years, the Colts have defensive tackles Margus Hunt, Hassan Ridgeway, Jihad Ward and Al Woods all set to become free agents, according to OverTheCap, so there's not much question that the defensive line will continue to be addressed around the clock.

Last, but certainly not least, anyone joining the Colts must also be a team-first player who fits into the locker room, and that is one of Wilkins' main strengths. It's not hard to find things pointing Wilkins out as a great teammate, a leader and role model in the community. The guy who is a big teddy bear off the field and a grizzly bear on it would fit right in with the brotherhood that permeates throughout the Colts' locker room.

"I just really want teams to realize that if they get me then they're investing in something bigger than just football. They're investing in so much more. The ability I have to not only dominate on the field and be effective on the field, but to also just improve culture — whether it's good, bad, ugly, different, (I'll) just improve culture," Wilkins said.

"I feel like ultimately I'm the kind of guy you want in the locker room, you want on your team, and you just want on the field with you, because I'm someone who's just extremely committed at being the best at my craft, and to my teammates just being the best player I can be," Wilkins continued. "That's my goal, and that's what I plan to do on any team that I go to in the NFL."

Whatever team selects Wilkins also appears to be getting someone who will be a student of the game. Wilkins graduated with his first degree in 2 1/2 years so that he would have a degree in case he turned pro after his junior season. He stayed through his senior year, achieving a Master's degree as well.

Without school to take up his time, Wilkins is looking for new challenges to keep his mind sharp and smart. With professional football, you have to be all in to sustain long-term success, and it sounds like that will be no problem for Wilkins.