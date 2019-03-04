Colts At The Combine: Sunday Takeaways

A little more context? A 4.41 40-yard dash would make Sweat, who had 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in two seasons as Mississippi State, the eighth-fastest wide receiver at this year's Combine.

"That's a tank," the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "That's not normal."

Want more? Quinnen Williams out of Alabama is 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds.

On Sunday, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds, the fastest time for a 300-pound defensive lineman at the Combine since 2012, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

These guys just seem to get bigger, faster, stronger every year.

Another key defensive lineman to show out well on Sunday was Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who was held out of most of the 2018 season with an injury but was able to get back in time to run drills at the Combine.

Bosa, who is in the conversation to be the No. 1-overall pick and is a relentless pass rusher, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds.

"He's the best player in the draft in my opinion. … I think he's as skilled of a pass rusher as we've seen in a while," Jeremiah said. "He's not the physical freak that we've seen from Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. He's not in that class.