Presented by

Colts At The Combine: Sunday Takeaways

Sunday’s on-field action at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis featured what’s considered the deepest group in the upcoming draft, the defensive linemen, as well as the linebackers. What were the top takeaways from the day?

Mar 03, 2019 at 07:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

030319_sweat-workout-combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's on-field action at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis featured what's considered the deepest group in the upcoming draft, the defensive linemen, as well as the linebackers. What were the top takeaways from the day?

BIG AND FAST

Montez Sweat is 6-feet-6-inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds. A little context for you.

On Sunday, Sweat headlined a deep group of defensive linemen by running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, setting a modern NFL Scouting Combine record for his position group.

Even Colts owner Jim Irsay couldn't help chiming in with his reaction:

A little more context? A 4.41 40-yard dash would make Sweat, who had 22.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in two seasons as Mississippi State, the eighth-fastest wide receiver at this year's Combine.

"That's a tank," the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "That's not normal."

Want more? Quinnen Williams out of Alabama is 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds.

On Sunday, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds, the fastest time for a 300-pound defensive lineman at the Combine since 2012, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

These guys just seem to get bigger, faster, stronger every year.

Another key defensive lineman to show out well on Sunday was Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who was held out of most of the 2018 season with an injury but was able to get back in time to run drills at the Combine.

Bosa, who is in the conversation to be the No. 1-overall pick and is a relentless pass rusher, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds.

"He's the best player in the draft in my opinion. … I think he's as skilled of a pass rusher as we've seen in a while," Jeremiah said. "He's not the physical freak that we've seen from Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. He's not in that class.

"But, when the tape starts, you put it on, he's unblockable."

SPEAKING OF 'LB's

Next up on the field Sunday were the linebackers, where it was the Day of the Devins: LSU's Devin White and Michigan's Devin Bush.

White showed off his athleticism with an incredibly fast 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds, and then he hopped 39.5 inches on his vertical for good measure.

He struggled to contain his emotions after running the 40:

Bush, meanwhile, was beat out by White by literally a hair in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds), but the 5-11, 234-pound bruiser had an impressive 40.5-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump and 6.93-second 3-cone drill.

While the linebacker position as a whole isn't considered especially deep this year, there is a third talented player at the position who's easily considered a first-round talent: Josh Allen out of Kentucky.

A first-team All-American, Allen, who can play out in space and rush the passer, confirmed his status as a projected Top-5 pick, running the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds and looking smooth in field drills.

"He's a great player. He's my third overall player," Jeremiah said. "[He] stands up an outside linebacker ... [he had] all kinds of production this year at Kentucky covering tight ends."

AT THE MIC

Sunday also represented the final day of media availability for the Combine prospects, with the defensive backs taking their turn at the microphones at the Indiana Convention Center.

And, as defensive backs tend to do, they had plenty to say on Sunday.

Take Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, for example, who told us that he considers himself "the most versatile DB in this draft." Colts.com's Jake Arthur writes that Gardner-Johnson's tape seems to back up his talk.

Then there was a guy like Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, who said he wakes up thinking about shutting down an opposing team's best wide receiver.

"Week in and week out, I want to face the best receiver. I get up and that's the first thing on my mind, facing the best receiver," Baker said. "I want to show my talent, he wants to show he's talented. Just man on man, that's what I like to do."

We also profiled Baker's game tape, which you can see by clicking here.

FINAL FRONTIER

Monday is the final day of action at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, as the defensive backs hit the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for drills.

We'll, of course, have full coverage on Colts.com.

PHOTOS: 2019 NFL Combine - Defensive Backs

Here is a look at the defensive backs talking to the media at the 2019 NFL Combine.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson | DB | Florida
1 / 62

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson | DB | Florida

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson | DB | Florida
2 / 62

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson | DB | Florida

Amani Hooker | DB | Iowa
3 / 62

Amani Hooker | DB | Iowa

Amani Hooker | DB | Iowa
4 / 62

Amani Hooker | DB | Iowa

Darnell Savage | DB | Maryland
5 / 62

Darnell Savage | DB | Maryland

Darnell Savage | DB | Maryland
6 / 62

Darnell Savage | DB | Maryland

Deionte Thompson | DB | Alabama
7 / 62

Deionte Thompson | DB | Alabama

Deionte Thompson | DB | Alabama
8 / 62

Deionte Thompson | DB | Alabama

Jaquan Johnson | DB | Miami-Florida
9 / 62

Jaquan Johnson | DB | Miami-Florida

Jaquan Johnson | DB | Miami-Florida
10 / 62

Jaquan Johnson | DB | Miami-Florida

John Abram | DB | Mississippi State
11 / 62

John Abram | DB | Mississippi State

John Abram | DB | Mississippi State
12 / 62

John Abram | DB | Mississippi State

Juan Thornhill | DB | Virginia
13 / 62

Juan Thornhill | DB | Virginia

Juan Thornhill | DB | Virginia
14 / 62

Juan Thornhill | DB | Virginia

Lukas Denis | DB | Boston College
15 / 62

Lukas Denis | DB | Boston College

Lukas Denis | DB | Boston College
16 / 62

Lukas Denis | DB | Boston College

Marquise Blair | DB | Utah
17 / 62

Marquise Blair | DB | Utah

Marquise Blair | DB | Utah
18 / 62

Marquise Blair | DB | Utah

Marvell Tell | DB | Southern California
19 / 62

Marvell Tell | DB | Southern California

Marvell Tell | DB | Southern California
20 / 62

Marvell Tell | DB | Southern California

Mike Bell | DB | Fresno State
21 / 62

Mike Bell | DB | Fresno State

Mike Bell | DB | Fresno State
22 / 62

Mike Bell | DB | Fresno State

Mike Edwards | DB | Kentucky
23 / 62

Mike Edwards | DB | Kentucky

Mike Edwards | DB | Kentucky
24 / 62

Mike Edwards | DB | Kentucky

Nasir Adderley | DB | Delaware
25 / 62

Nasir Adderley | DB | Delaware

Nasir Adderley | DB | Delaware
26 / 62

Nasir Adderley | DB | Delaware

Sheldrick Redwine | DB | Miami-Florida
27 / 62

Sheldrick Redwine | DB | Miami-Florida

Sheldrick Redwine | DB | Miami-Florida
28 / 62

Sheldrick Redwine | DB | Miami-Florida

Taylor Repp | DB | Washington
29 / 62

Taylor Repp | DB | Washington

Taylor Repp | DB | Washington
30 / 62

Taylor Repp | DB | Washington

Will Harris | DB | Boston College
31 / 62

Will Harris | DB | Boston College

Will Harris | DB | Boston College
32 / 62

Will Harris | DB | Boston College

Dre Baker | DB | Gerogia
33 / 62

Dre Baker | DB | Gerogia

Dre Baker | DB | Gerogia
34 / 62

Dre Baker | DB | Gerogia

David Long | DB | Michigan
35 / 62

David Long | DB | Michigan

David Long | DB | Michigan
36 / 62

David Long | DB | Michigan

Amani Oruwariye | DB | Penn State
37 / 62

Amani Oruwariye | DB | Penn State

Amani Oruwariye | DB | Penn State
38 / 62

Amani Oruwariye | DB | Penn State

Byron | DB | Washington
39 / 62

Byron | DB | Washington

Byron | DB | Washington
40 / 62

Byron | DB | Washington

Greedy Williams | DB | Lousiana State
41 / 62

Greedy Williams | DB | Lousiana State

Greedy Williams | DB | Lousiana State
42 / 62

Greedy Williams | DB | Lousiana State

Hamp Cheevers | DB | Boston College
43 / 62

Hamp Cheevers | DB | Boston College

Hamp Cheevers | DB | Boston College
44 / 62

Hamp Cheevers | DB | Boston College

Iman Lewis-Marshall | DB | Southern California
45 / 62

Iman Lewis-Marshall | DB | Southern California

Iman Lewis-Marshall | DB | Southern California
46 / 62

Iman Lewis-Marshall | DB | Southern California

Joejuan Williams | DB | Vanderbilt
47 / 62

Joejuan Williams | DB | Vanderbilt

Joejuan Williams | DB | Vanderbilt
48 / 62

Joejuan Williams | DB | Vanderbilt

Julian Love | DB | Notre Dame
49 / 62

Julian Love | DB | Notre Dame

Julian Love | DB | Notre Dame
50 / 62

Julian Love | DB | Notre Dame

Kris Boyd | DB | Texas
51 / 62

Kris Boyd | DB | Texas

Kris Boyd | DB | Texas
52 / 62

Kris Boyd | DB | Texas

Lonnie Johnson | DB | Kentucky
53 / 62

Lonnie Johnson | DB | Kentucky

Lonnie Johnson | DB | Kentucky
54 / 62

Lonnie Johnson | DB | Kentucky

Mike Jackson | DB | Miami-Florida
55 / 62

Mike Jackson | DB | Miami-Florida

Mike Jackson | DB | Miami-Florida
56 / 62

Mike Jackson | DB | Miami-Florida

Rock Ya-Sin | DB | Temple
57 / 62

Rock Ya-Sin | DB | Temple

Rock Ya-Sin | DB | Temple
58 / 62

Rock Ya-Sin | DB | Temple

Saivion Smith | DB | Alabama
59 / 62

Saivion Smith | DB | Alabama

Saivion Smith | DB | Alabama
60 / 62

Saivion Smith | DB | Alabama

Trayvon Mullen | DB | Clemson
61 / 62

Trayvon Mullen | DB | Clemson

Trayvon Mullen | DB | Clemson
62 / 62

Trayvon Mullen | DB | Clemson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs To Keep An Eye On

Every year, players who were not invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine go on to make an impact with teams that give them a chance at the next level. This year should be no different, so here are 10 players who were not in attendance at the 2020 Combine but could still make an impact in the NFL.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books for 337 NFL Draft hopefuls after several days of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how it all went down.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DBs

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine had its final day of workouts on Sunday as the cornerbacks and safeties put their talent and athleticism on display. Here's how their workouts went.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DL and LBs

The defensive front seven put its talents on display at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. There were several extraordinary athletic accomplishments, but here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping RBs, OL And STs

The running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players took their turn at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, with several of the big guys showing outstanding athleticism. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked off the 2020 Scouting Combine's new format on Thursday, putting on-field workouts in primetime, and they delivered plenty of excitement. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard 1-on-1

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week sat down with Colts.com's Larra Overton for a one-on-one interview at the NFL Scouting Combine. What did he have to say about his staff's efforts at the Combine, building the draft board, Anthony Castonzo's potential return and more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Frank Reich Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the return of Anthony Castonzo, his full evaluations from the 2019 season, changes to the coaching staff and much more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the Combine and draft, free agency, the quarterback position and much more?
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay Talks Colts' Offseason, Combine In Indy

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Sunday held a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, where he discussed the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and its place in Indianapolis as well as several items about the Colts' offseason.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Connecting Dots At Each Position

Which prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft might fit the Colts' needs based off their showing at this year's NFL Scouting Combine? We go position-by-position and provide an in-depth look at the current Colts' roster to look for some clues.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: What To Expect

The annual NFL Scouting Combine gets underway next week at Lucas Oil Stadium and all around downtown Indianapolis. What are some Colts-related themes you should keep an eye on at this year's event?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising