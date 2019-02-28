Colts At The Combine: Michael Deiter Brings Experience, Versatility Into 2019 NFL Draft

The Colts have tackle J'Marcus Webb and center/guard Evan Boehm — who started five games between them in 2018 — due to hit free agency in a couple weeks. They did lose guard Matt Slauson to retirement, who also suffered a season-ending back injury in Week 5.

On top of that, Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently stated that Colts tackle/guard Le'Raven Clark is at a "prove-it point" of his career.

While the Colts' top five looks good right now, it can change in the blink of an eye, and the depth behind them could thin out if it doesn't continue to be addressed. Not only would a player like Deiter provide insurance, but he could potentially compete for a starting job on the line.

Another thing that he brings to the table is the ability to pick things up quickly and to likely be able to play right away as Big Ten linemen — particularly from Wisconsin — have a rich history in the NFL.

"I think they just kinda have an upper hand with the mental side of O-line in the NFL," Deiter said about Wisconsin linemen. "Just because we do so much similarities, (and) we run the same offenses usually — some pro-style stuff. Talking with teams, (there are) a lot of the same techniques (and) even sometimes a lot of the same verbiage. It's just, we're already comfortable getting there.

"Obviously, you still have to perform and still have to play against the best competition, but you already kinda have a leg up," Deiter continued. "There's a bunch of other teams that do it too, but it's just kind of our bread and butter is to run the pro-style offense. I think it helps just the mental side."