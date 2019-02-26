Presented by

Colts At The Combine: 2019 Preview

The annual NFL Scouting Combine gets underway today at Lucas Oil Stadium and all around downtown Indianapolis. What are some Colts-related themes you should keep an eye on over the next few days?

Feb 26, 2019 at 02:47 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

022619_combine-preview

INDIANAPOLIS — It's that time of the year again, when the entire National Football League packs its bags and heads to the Circle City.

The NFL Scouting Combine today kicks off its 32nd straight year in Indianapolis, and this year's event features a record-number of NFL Draft hopefuls — more than 300 of them — who will undergo the most rigorous job interviews of their lives.

The ultimate goal for the prospects? Try to solidify their spots on each team's boards heading into the NFL Draft, which kicks off in two short months in Nashville.

The annual Combine is just one of many key offseason events for the Indianapolis Colts and their personnel department, which just recently wrapped up more than two weeks straight of draft meetings at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The Colts' initial 2019 board is in place, but it's far from ready. The next week or so at the Combine will provide the team with a critical opportunity to continue to interview prospects, evaluate their medical history and, in many cases, see them work out on the field.

So what should Colts fans be looking for specifically at this year's Combine? We've got that covered for you right here:

Participants

Get a full list of the 337 prospects invited to take part in this year's NFL Scouting Combine by clicking here.

—————————

General schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 26:

» Kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs arrive in Indianapolis; begin medical testing and team interviews.

Wednesday, Feb. 27:

» Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers arrive in Indianapolis; begin medical testing and team interviews.

» Colts general manager Chris Ballard scheduled to speak to the media at 2 p.m. ET.

» Colts head coach Frank Reich scheduled to speak to the media at 3 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Feb. 28:

» Defensive linemen and linebackers arrive in Indianapolis; begin medical testing and team interviews.

» Kickers and special teamers work out on the field.

» Kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs conduct media interviews.

» Kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs go through bench press station.

Friday, March 1:

» Defensive backs arrive in Indianapolis; begin medical testing and team interviews.

» Offensive linemen and running backs work out on the field.

» Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers conduct media interviews.

» Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers go through bench press station.

Saturday, March 2:

» Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers work out on the field.

» Defensive linemen and linebackers conduct media interviews.

» Defensive linemen and linebackers go through bench press station.

Sunday, March 3:

» Defensive linemen and linebackers work out on the field.

» Defensive backs conduct media interviews.

» Defensive backs go through bench press station.

Monday, March 4:

» Defensive backs work out on the field.

—————————

Colts' targets?

The Colts currently have nine picks in April's NFL Draft, including the No. 26-overall pick in the first round. Many consider the team's most pressing needs heading into the draft are defensive line, defensive back and wide receiver — who will the team be watching extra carefully over the next few days? Here, via NFL.com, are the top 10 prospects at each spot who are expected to be in Indy:

Defensive line:

» Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

» Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

» Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

» Nick Bosa, DL, Ohio State

» Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

» Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

» Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

» Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

» Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

» Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Defensive back:

» Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

» Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

» Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

» Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

» Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

» Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

» Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

» Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

» Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

» Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Wide receiver:

» D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

» Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

» A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

» Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

» Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

» Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

» Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

» N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

» J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

» Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

Who do the experts believe will be selected by the Colts with that 26th-overall pick? Check out our latest installment of Mock Draft Monday.

—————————

Workouts

The on-field workouts are perhaps the most popular portion of the Combine for those watching at home. Here, via NFL.com, is a breakdown of each of the measurable drills:

» 40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It's kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It's all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): John Ross, 2017/Donte Stallworth, 2002; 4.22 seconds

» Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength -- 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): Stephen Paea, 2011; 49 reps

» Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): Gerald Sensabaugh, 2005; 46.0 inches

» Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete's lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): Byron Jones, 2015; 12 feet, 3 inches

» 3-cone drill

The 3-cone drill tests an athlete's ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): Jordan Thomas, 2018; 6.28 seconds

» Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete's lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

NFL Combine record holder (since 2000): Kevin Casper, 2001; 3.73 seconds

Related Content

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs To Keep An Eye On

Every year, players who were not invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine go on to make an impact with teams that give them a chance at the next level. This year should be no different, so here are 10 players who were not in attendance at the 2020 Combine but could still make an impact in the NFL.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books for 337 NFL Draft hopefuls after several days of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how it all went down.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DBs

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine had its final day of workouts on Sunday as the cornerbacks and safeties put their talent and athleticism on display. Here's how their workouts went.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DL and LBs

The defensive front seven put its talents on display at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. There were several extraordinary athletic accomplishments, but here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping RBs, OL And STs

The running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players took their turn at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, with several of the big guys showing outstanding athleticism. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked off the 2020 Scouting Combine's new format on Thursday, putting on-field workouts in primetime, and they delivered plenty of excitement. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard 1-on-1

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week sat down with Colts.com's Larra Overton for a one-on-one interview at the NFL Scouting Combine. What did he have to say about his staff's efforts at the Combine, building the draft board, Anthony Castonzo's potential return and more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Frank Reich Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the return of Anthony Castonzo, his full evaluations from the 2019 season, changes to the coaching staff and much more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the Combine and draft, free agency, the quarterback position and much more?
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay Talks Colts' Offseason, Combine In Indy

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Sunday held a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, where he discussed the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and its place in Indianapolis as well as several items about the Colts' offseason.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Connecting Dots At Each Position

Which prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft might fit the Colts' needs based off their showing at this year's NFL Scouting Combine? We go position-by-position and provide an in-depth look at the current Colts' roster to look for some clues.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: What To Expect

The annual NFL Scouting Combine gets underway next week at Lucas Oil Stadium and all around downtown Indianapolis. What are some Colts-related themes you should keep an eye on at this year's event?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising