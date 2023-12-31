Colts announce six inactive players for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium:

RB Zack Moss (forearm)

LB Cameron McGrone (illness)

CB Kenny Moore II (back)

S Henry Black

G Jack Anderson

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Colts ruled out Moss on Friday. On Saturday, the Colts downgraded McGrone from questionable to out.

After being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, Moore is inactive today. This is the first game Moore has missed this season.