COLTS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH PARKWHIZ

Oct 16, 2012 at 12:04 PM
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with ParkWhiz to offer fans an enhanced experience even before reaching Lucas Oil Stadium. The partnership represents a mutual desire to provide peace of mind for fans and eliminating the barriers associated with game day parking.

ParkWhiz provides a fast, efficient way for drivers to find available parking within a reasonably walkable radius before they reach their destination. User-friendly tools allow customers to secure guaranteed parking for day-to-day activities as well as for special events.

"The Indianapolis Colts are pleased to partner with ParkWhiz," said Larry Hall, Colts Vice President of Ticket Operations and Guest Services. "Providing our fans with this service decreases traffic congestion and simultaneously decreases stress. We want to continue to improve the best game day experience in the NFL and ParkWhiz does just that."

"Our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts is a momentous acclamation of ParkWhiz's best in class service," said Dean Bravos, VP Sales and Partnerships for ParkWhiz. "The challenges of game day parking are no secret, and our partners trust ParkWhiz to revolutionize parking and provide hassle-free solutions for the community."

ABOUT PARKWHIZ

ParkWhiz represents a breakthrough in the way people park. With nearly 5 million spots and 2,000 licensed parking providers in its network across the country, ParkWhiz helps people park their cars quickly and efficiently by providing user-friendly tools, so customers can make informed parking decisions. Since its start in 2006, ParkWhiz has already partnered with professional sports teams and venues such as the Baltimore Ravens and US Airways Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, NCAA teams and venues such as Florida Atlantic University and Jordan-Hare Stadium, home of the Auburn Tigers, and top tier-one ticket providers.

