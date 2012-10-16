COLTS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH PARKWHIZ

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today announced a partnership with ParkWhiz to offer fans an enhanced experience even before reaching Lucas Oil Stadium. The partnership represents a mutual desire to provide peace of mind for fans and eliminating the barriers associated with game day parking.

ParkWhiz provides a fast, efficient way for drivers to find available parking within a reasonably walkable radius before they reach their destination. User-friendly tools allow customers to secure guaranteed parking for day-to-day activities as well as for special events.

"The Indianapolis Colts are pleased to partner with ParkWhiz," said Larry Hall, Colts Vice President of Ticket Operations and Guest Services. "Providing our fans with this service decreases traffic congestion and simultaneously decreases stress. We want to continue to improve the best game day experience in the NFL and ParkWhiz does just that."

"Our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts is a momentous acclamation of ParkWhiz's best in class service," said Dean Bravos, VP Sales and Partnerships for ParkWhiz. "The challenges of game day parking are no secret, and our partners trust ParkWhiz to revolutionize parking and provide hassle-free solutions for the community."

ABOUT PARKWHIZ