Colts Announce 'High School Man Of The Year' Award

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced the creation of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Methodist Sports Medicine, which will recognize an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.

Beginning today through Oct. 25, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team.

Next, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on their community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.

The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.