Colts activate DT Grover Stewart, waive WR Juwann Winfree and elevate RB Tyler Goodson and WR D.J. Montgomery to active roster from practice squad for Week 14

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated defensive tackle Grover Stewart to the 53-man roster from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list and waived wide receiver Juwann Winfree. In addition, the team elevated running back Tyler Goodson and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stewart, 6-4, 314 pounds, has played in 102 career games (70 starts) and has compiled 259 tackles (154 solo), 27.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also started three postseason contests and has registered four tackles (three solo) and half a sack. Stewart was originally selected by the Colts in the fourth round (144th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2023, he has started six games and has compiled 20 tackles (13 solo) and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 9, 2023. He has played in 22 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2023), Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards (8.3 avg.). Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.

Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in Week 13 at Tennessee. Goodson made his NFL debut last week and compiled two receptions for 11 yards. He was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 12, 2023. Goodson participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Goodson was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022.