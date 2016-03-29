Colts Acquire Depth Behind Frank Gore; Open To Adding Another Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS – When the Colts began free agency earlier this month, their running backs not named Frank Gore had a total of three combined carries.
Proven depth was needed.
Over the course of three days, the Colts addressed some insurance behind the durable Gore.
New backs Robert Turbin and Jordan Todman bring 396 career carries to Indianapolis and have their new head coach sleeping a bit easier.
"I feel much better than I did a few weeks ago," Pagano said of the team's running back depth at the League Meetings.
"We were trying to find a complementary back with Frank. Turbin and Todman are guys who have played football and have significant snaps under their belt. I think they bring the skill set to the table where they can be every down guys. It adds depth to the position and brings competition."
Turbin has plenty of experience as a quality backup.
Playing behind Marshawn Lynch in Seattle from 2012-14, Turbin averaged 4.0 yards per carry (231 attempts for 928 yards) and caught 55 balls.
"He's a hard nosed, tough, really complete back," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of Turbin last week.
"He can run and catch and is a good blocker. He fit in as a third-down guy for us, as well as a first and second down and he's a good special teams player. He's a great kid."
In Indianapolis, Turbin will be behind a guy he watched quite frequently growing up.
Gore's first season in Indianapolis fell short of the 1,000-yard mark, but the 32-year-old back did what he's been asked to do for now 11 NFL seasons.
He was durable (didn't miss a game for a fifth straight season) and produced despite several key injuries around him (260 carries for 967 yards).
At a position dominated by attrition in the NFL, the Colts knew they had to plan for the "just in case" sort of scenario this offseason.
Another option the Colts continue to explore is adding a shiftier back in their stable.
Jim Irsay mentioned this at the League Meetings. A "quick twitch guy as a component to the offense," within their stock of weapons would provide the Colts something they haven't had in a long time.
So, as the Colts reach the true quietness of free agency, and with the draft now less than a month away, don't rule out another ball carrier coming to Indy.