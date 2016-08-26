Colts 90-Man Roster Look Before Cuts Come On Tuesday

Intro: In the next nine days, 37 players will be trimmed from the Colts roster. What does the current 90-man roster look like in Indianapolis?

Aug 26, 2016 at 01:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

HuddleLook.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday night is one final chance for 15 guys on the current 90-man roster of the Indianapolis Colts.

The first round of roster cuts for the Colts are due by Tuesday, Aug. 30. That cut is from 90 guys to 75.

Then the 75-man roster for the Colts will travel to Cincinnati next Thursday (Sept. 1) for the preseason finale. The final roster cut occurs two days later (Saturday, Sept. 3). That cut is from 75 players to 53.

So, here is the current look at the Colts' 90-man roster. The first number listed below is for how many players are currently on the roster at each position. Then the second number is how many players were kept at that spot following last year's final cuts.

Quarterback (3/2): Andrew Luck, Stephen Morris, Scott Tolzien

Running Back (6/5): Josh Ferguson, Frank Gore, Chase Price, Jordan Todman, Robert Turbin, Trey Williams

Wide Receiver (10/5): Danny Anthrop, Justin Berger, Quan Bray, Phillip Dorsett, T.Y. Hilton, MeKale McKay, Donte Moncrief, Chester Rogers, Tevaun Smith, Joshua Stangby

Tight End (6/3): Dwayne Allen, Chase Coffman, Jack Doyle, Mike Miller, Konrad Reuland, Erik Swoope

Offensive Line (16/9): C-Austin Blythe, T-Anthony Castonzo, T-Le'Raven Clark, T/G-Denzelle Good, T/G-Joe Haeg, C/G-Jonotthan Harrison, G-Eric Herman, C-Ryan Kelly, T-Keith Lumpkin, G-Jack Mewhort, G-Kitt O'Brien, G-Adam Redmond, G/T-Joe Reitz, G-Hugh Thornton, T-Mitchell Van Dyk, T-Jeremy Vujnovich

Defensive Line (11/5): DT-Henry Anderson, DE-Sterling Bailey, DT-Arthur Jones, DE-Kendall Langford, DT-Ricky Lumpkin, NT-Zach Kerr, DT-T.Y. McGill, NT-David Parry, DT-Kelcy Quarles, DT-Hassan Ridgeway, DT-Delvon Simmons

Linebacker (15/10): OLB-Trevor Bates, OLB-Trent Cole, ILB-Nate Irving, ILB-D'Qwell Jackson, ILB-Edwin Jackson, OLB-Curt Maggitt, OLB-Robert Mathis, ILB-Josh McNary ILB-Sio Moore, ILB-Antonio Morrison, OLB-Earl Okine, ILB-Anthony Sarao, ILB-Junior Sylvestre, OLB-Ron Thompson, OLB-Erik Walden

Cornerback (12/6): Jalil Brown, Darius Butler, Antonio Cromartie, Vontae Davis, Tay Glover-Wright, Christopher Milton, Tevin Mitchel, Patrick Robinson, Winston Rose, D'Joun Smith, Darius White, Frankie Williams

Safety (8/5): Mike Adams, Alden Darby, Clayton Geathers, T.J. Green, Winston Guy, Lee Hightower, Stefan McClure, Dezmen Southward,

Specialists (3/3): P-Pat McAfee, LS-Matt Overton, K-Adam Vinatieri

Advertising