Registration Open For Ninth Annual Colts 5K Run/Walk, In-Person and Virtual Options Available

Registration for the ninth annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk – presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by CBS4 and White Claw – and the Play 60 Fun Run is now open at Colts5K.com.
All in-person events will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., August 21:
- "In-person" 5K Run/Walk. For a $40 registration fee, participants will have the opportunity to finish their race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, live music, and food and drink specials. Participants also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Carolina. 5K Run/Walk registration prices will increase after June 21.
- "Virtual" 5K Run/Walk. For $35, fans anywhere may participate and are encouraged to record their times as they virtually race against other fans.The fee also includes a finisher T-shirt and medal.
- Play 60 Fun Run. For $40, kids may compete in the run and also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Carolina.
A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation to fund youth football programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
See all the best photos from this year's Colts 5K!
Colts 5K Run/Walk Location
Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
(Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available).
Colts 5K Run/Walk Timeline
Saturday, August 21
- 6-7:20 a.m. - Packet pick-up and on-site registration
- 8 a.m. - Races begin
- 9:30 a.m. - Play 60 Fun Run begins
- 9-11:30 a.m. - Post-race celebration, presented by White Claw
Tickets to the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets to regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium can be found at Colts.com/Tickets.