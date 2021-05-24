Registration Open For Ninth Annual Colts 5K Run/Walk, In-Person and Virtual Options Available

Registration for the ninth annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk – presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by CBS4 and White Claw – and the Play 60 Fun Run is now open at Colts5K.com. 

May 24, 2021 at 02:18 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2021_Colts5K_Social_1_1920x1080

Registration for the ninth annual Indianapolis Colts 5K Run/Walk – presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by CBS4 and White Claw – and the Play 60 Fun Run is now open at Colts5K.com. 

All in-person events will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat., August 21:

  • "In-person" 5K Run/Walk. For a $40 registration fee, participants will have the opportunity to finish their race on the 50-yard line and enjoy a post-race celebration with awards, live music, and food and drink specials. Participants also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Carolina. 5K Run/Walk registration prices will increase after June 21. 
  • "Virtual" 5K Run/Walk. For $35, fans anywhere may participate and are encouraged to record their times as they virtually race against other fans.The fee also includes a finisher T-shirt and medal.
  • Play 60 Fun Run. For $40, kids may compete in the run and also receive a finisher T-shirt, medal, and a ticket to the Colts' home preseason game vs. Carolina. 

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Indianapolis Colts Foundation to fund youth football programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colts 5K 2019

See all the best photos from this year's Colts 5K!

2019_0824_Colts5k_0231
1 / 118
EMBC19VR03758
2 / 118
EMBC19SR00595
3 / 118
EMBC19VR03527
4 / 118
EMBC19SR00535
5 / 118
EMBC19VR00014
6 / 118
EMBC19VR02730
7 / 118
EMBC19VR02751
8 / 118
EMBC19SR00673
9 / 118
EMBC19SR00379
10 / 118
EMBC19SR00127
11 / 118
EMBC19SR00043
12 / 118
EMBC19SR00079
13 / 118
EMBC19OM00060
14 / 118
EMBC19MK03106
15 / 118
EMBC19OM00081
16 / 118
EMBC19MK03022
17 / 118
EMBC19MK00214
18 / 118
EMBC19MK03495
19 / 118
EMBC19MK00250
20 / 118
EMBC19MK03028
21 / 118
EMBC19MK00316
22 / 118
EMBC19MK00244
23 / 118
EMBC19MK00298
24 / 118
EMBC19MK00232
25 / 118
EMBC19MK00040
26 / 118
EMBC19MK00034
27 / 118
EMBC19MK00226
28 / 118
EMBC19MK00268
29 / 118
EMBC19MK00286
30 / 118
EMBC19MK00010
31 / 118
EMBC19MK00208
32 / 118
EMBC19MK00058
33 / 118
EMBC19MK00022
34 / 118
EMBC19MK00124
35 / 118
EMBC19MK00088
36 / 118
EMBC19KZ05522
37 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ05963
38 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ05784
39 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ05306
40 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00888
41 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00807
42 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00834
43 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00753
44 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00816
45 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00744
46 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00699
47 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00546
48 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00530
49 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00267
50 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00197
51 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00213
52 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00168
53 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00159
54 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00105
55 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00150
56 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00096
57 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19GB00034
58 / 118
EMBC19GB00019
59 / 118
EMBC19KZ00123
60 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19KZ00042
61 / 118
EMBC19GB00017
62 / 118
EMBC19KZ00087
63 / 118
Karl Zemlin/www.zemlinphoto.com
EMBC19GB00005
64 / 118
EMBC19GB00021
65 / 118
EMBC19KZ00051
66 / 118
EMBC19GB00047
67 / 118
EMBC19GB00027
68 / 118
EMBC19BI02398
69 / 118
EMBC19BI07444
70 / 118
EMBC19GB00004
71 / 118
EMBC19BI03010
72 / 118
EMBC19BI01846
73 / 118
EMBC19BI02536
74 / 118
EMBC19BI01798
75 / 118
EMBC19BI01426
76 / 118
EMBC19BI01444
77 / 118
EMBC19BI01498
78 / 118
EMBC19BI01834
79 / 118
EMBC19BI01714
80 / 118
EMBC19BI01456
81 / 118
EMBC19BI00310
82 / 118
EMBC19BI00189
83 / 118
EMBC19BI00133
84 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0868
85 / 118
EMBC19BI00089
86 / 118
EMBC19BI00118
87 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0843
88 / 118
EMBC19BI00058
89 / 118
EMBC19BI00095
90 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0140
91 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0098
92 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0254
93 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0331
94 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0296
95 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0351
96 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0364
97 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0074
98 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0497
99 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0426
100 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0396
101 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0069
102 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0473
103 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0450
104 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0445
105 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0492
106 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0437
107 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0555
108 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0605
109 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0644
110 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0622
111 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0961
112 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0730
113 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0160
114 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0031
115 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0039
116 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0023
117 / 118
2019_0824_Colts5k_0035
118 / 118
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Colts 5K Run/Walk Location

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

(Free parking is available in the South Lot while space is available).

Colts 5K Run/Walk Timeline

Saturday, August 21

  • 6-7:20 a.m. - Packet pick-up and on-site registration
  • 8 a.m. - Races begin
  • 9:30 a.m. - Play 60 Fun Run begins
  • 9-11:30 a.m. - Post-race celebration, presented by White Claw

Tickets to the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets to regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium can be found at Colts.com/Tickets.

Related Content

news

Colts CB Marvell Tell III Details 2020 Opt Out: 'There Was No Slacking'

2019 5th round pick Marvell Tell III is back with the Colts after opting out of the 2020 season and spoke Monday about how he spent last year honing his craft. 
news

Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at September 19 Game

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings on Sept. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Inside Jonathan Taylor's Remarkable Rookie Season

Jonathan Taylor had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history in 2020. 
news

T.Y. Hilton Has Twitter Q&A On Carson Wentz, Colts' 2021 Season And More

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton took questions from fans Thursday on a wide variety of topics, from his excitement about playing with Carson Wentz to how many yards he'll get in 2021 to the proper utensil with which to eat mac and cheese. 
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Practice Takeaways: First Look at Carson Wentz, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo And Kylen Granson

The Colts held four practices this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from what players did and said over the last few days. 
news

Colts' Parris Campbell Is Healthy, Eyes 'Fresh Start' With New Number In 2021

Parris Campbell will wear No. 1 this season as he looks to show himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be. 
news

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 
news

How Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is Focusing On Getting Better In 2021

Jonathan Taylor is looking to build on his 1,169-yard rookie season by focusing on upping his consistency and attention to detail. 
news

No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher

The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard. 
news

Robert Mathis To Be Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor Nov. 28

Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising