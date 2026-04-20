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Mock Draft Monday

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Colts 2026 Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of mock drafts, is back for one last edition ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Apr 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Date: April 20

NFL IQ Analysis: "Rodriguez is a high-motor, instinct-driven linebacker with elite agility and one of the most impressive trophy cases in this draft class. He's a legitimate late Round 1 sleeper with the floor of a quality Day 2 starter."

Selection (No. 47 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Selection (No. 78 overall): Pitt LB Kyle Louis
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: April 17

NFL IQ Analysis: "Stribling is a boom-or-bust Day 2/3 prospect. The size-speed combination is legitimate, and the right offensive system could unlock what Ole Miss couldn't."

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date: April 15

NFL IQ analysis: "Hill is a three-down linebacker with the athleticism to cover tight ends, the burst to blitz, and the instincts to be a reliable run defender."

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: April 15

NFL IQ Analysis (Jake Golday): "His combination of size, speed, versatility, and production makes him a plug-and-play starter at the second level."

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Illinois DE Gabe Jacas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton
Expert: Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Date: April 15

NFL IQ Analysis: "Jacas is a Day 2 prospect with legitimate late Round 1 buzz. He's not a flashy prospect, but he's a bully at the point of attack with the hands, motor, and instincts to develop into a quality starter. Teams with edge rusher needs — and there are many — should have him circled as a high-upside value pick."

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Expert: Mike Renner, CBS Sports
Date: April 13

NFL IQ Analysis (Banks): "The mock draft consensus projects him predominantly in Round 1 or early Round 2 — not Round 3. If the Colts want Banks, they'd likely need to use their 2nd-round pick (#47), not a third-round selection."

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Mock Draft Monday Gallery: April 20

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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) runs the ball after a take-away during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) runs the ball after a take-away during an NCAA football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Texas 29-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) walks off the field after a NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
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Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) walks off the field after a NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

Tanner Pearson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday (11) during an NCAA collage football game on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
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Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday (11) during an NCAA collage football game on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke's Darian Mensah (10) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Illinois' Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
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Duke's Darian Mensah (10) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Illinois' Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan Adam Vandervest (71) guards Illinois Gabe Jacas (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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Western Michigan Adam Vandervest (71) guards Illinois Gabe Jacas (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) sets to block during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) sets to block during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) in action during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) in action during an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Texas A&M Florida Football/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) during the first half in the first round of an NCAA College Football Playoff, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a tackle against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a tackle against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after hurrying Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, not pictured, during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Dallas. Texas won 34-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
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Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after hurrying Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, not pictured, during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Dallas. Texas won 34-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (April 13):

Selection (No. 47 overall): LSU S A.J. Haulcy
Expert: Rob Rang, Fox Sports
Date: April 13

Selection (No. 47 overall): UConn WR Skyler Bell
Selection (No. 78 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Alec Elijah, Pro Football Network
Date: April 11

Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: April 9

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: April 8

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Alabama DE LT Overton
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Date: April 6

Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (April 6):

Selection (No. 47 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Selection (No. 78 overall): USC S Kamari Ramsey
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: April 3

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Northwestern T Caleb Tiernan
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: April 2

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas A&M iOL Chase Bisontis
Selection (No. 78 overall): Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Date: April 2

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Date: April 1

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Georgia LB C.J. Allen
Expert: Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Date: April 1

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Arizona State T Max Iheanachor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date: March 30

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Arizona State T Max Iheanachor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Texas Tech DE Romello Height
Expert: Ryan Moran, Pro Football Network
Date: March 30

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Date: March 30

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Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (March 30):

Selection (No. 47 overall): Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter
Selection (No. 78 overall): Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 29

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Georgia WR Zachariah Branch
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 25

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Expert: Field Yates, ESPN
Date: March 24

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Fourth Mock Draft Monday update (March 23):

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: March 20

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: March 19

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Nate Davis & Ayrton Ostly, USA Today
Date: March 16

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Third Mock Draft Monday update (March 16):

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: March 13

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds
Selection (No. 78 overall): Texas A&M T Dametrious Crownover
Expert: Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports
Date: March 12

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Alabama WR Germie Bernard
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 9

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Pitt LB Kyle Louis
Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Date: March 9

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Third Mock Draft Monday update (March 9):

Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: March 4

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Georgia State WR Ted Hurst
Selection (No. 78 overall): UCF DE Malachi Lawrence
Expert: Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Date: March 3

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Illinois DE Gabe Jacas
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Date: March 3

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Second Mock Draft Monday update (March 2)

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Alabama DE LT Overton
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Date: Feb. 28

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First Mock Draft Monday update (Feb. 23):

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Missouri LB Josiah Trotter
Selection (No. 78 overall): Iowa State DL Domonique Orange
Expert: Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Date: Feb. 23

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Penn State QB Drew Allar
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Date: Feb. 16

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Selection (No. 78 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: Feb. 9

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Miami DE Ahkeem Mesidor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Date: Feb. 9

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Date: Feb. 2

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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: Jan. 15

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