Colts 2026 Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Date: April 20
NFL IQ Analysis: "Rodriguez is a high-motor, instinct-driven linebacker with elite agility and one of the most impressive trophy cases in this draft class. He's a legitimate late Round 1 sleeper with the floor of a quality Day 2 starter."
Selection (No. 47 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Selection (No. 78 overall): Pitt LB Kyle Louis
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: April 17
NFL IQ Analysis: "Stribling is a boom-or-bust Day 2/3 prospect. The size-speed combination is legitimate, and the right offensive system could unlock what Ole Miss couldn't."
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date: April 15
NFL IQ analysis: "Hill is a three-down linebacker with the athleticism to cover tight ends, the burst to blitz, and the instincts to be a reliable run defender."
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: April 15
NFL IQ Analysis (Jake Golday): "His combination of size, speed, versatility, and production makes him a plug-and-play starter at the second level."
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Illinois DE Gabe Jacas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton
Expert: Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Date: April 15
NFL IQ Analysis: "Jacas is a Day 2 prospect with legitimate late Round 1 buzz. He's not a flashy prospect, but he's a bully at the point of attack with the hands, motor, and instincts to develop into a quality starter. Teams with edge rusher needs — and there are many — should have him circled as a high-upside value pick."
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Expert: Mike Renner, CBS Sports
Date: April 13
NFL IQ Analysis (Banks): "The mock draft consensus projects him predominantly in Round 1 or early Round 2 — not Round 3. If the Colts want Banks, they'd likely need to use their 2nd-round pick (#47), not a third-round selection."
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Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (April 13):
Selection (No. 47 overall): UConn WR Skyler Bell
Selection (No. 78 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Alec Elijah, Pro Football Network
Date: April 11
Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: April 9
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: April 8
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Alabama DE LT Overton
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Date: April 6
Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (April 6):
Selection (No. 47 overall): Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Selection (No. 78 overall): USC S Kamari Ramsey
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: April 3
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Northwestern T Caleb Tiernan
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: April 2
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas A&M iOL Chase Bisontis
Selection (No. 78 overall): Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Date: April 2
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Date: April 1
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Georgia LB C.J. Allen
Expert: Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Date: April 1
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Arizona State T Max Iheanachor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date: March 30
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Arizona State T Max Iheanachor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Texas Tech DE Romello Height
Expert: Ryan Moran, Pro Football Network
Date: March 30
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Georgia Tech G Keylan Rutledge
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Date: March 30
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Fifth Mock Draft Monday update (March 30):
Selection (No. 47 overall): Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter
Selection (No. 78 overall): Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 29
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Georgia WR Zachariah Branch
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 25
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Expert: Field Yates, ESPN
Date: March 24
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Fourth Mock Draft Monday update (March 23):
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez
Selection (No. 78 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: March 20
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: March 19
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt
Expert: Nate Davis & Ayrton Ostly, USA Today
Date: March 16
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Third Mock Draft Monday update (March 16):
Selection (No. 47 overall): Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Selection (No. 78 overall): Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date: March 13
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds
Selection (No. 78 overall): Texas A&M T Dametrious Crownover
Expert: Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports
Date: March 12
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Alabama WR Germie Bernard
Selection (No. 78 overall): Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs
Expert: Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network
Date: March 9
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Selection (No. 78 overall): Pitt LB Kyle Louis
Expert: Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Date: March 9
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Third Mock Draft Monday update (March 9):
Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: March 4
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Georgia State WR Ted Hurst
Selection (No. 78 overall): UCF DE Malachi Lawrence
Expert: Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Date: March 3
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Illinois DE Gabe Jacas
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Date: March 3
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Second Mock Draft Monday update (March 2)
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Alabama DE LT Overton
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Date: Feb. 28
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First Mock Draft Monday update (Feb. 23):
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Missouri LB Josiah Trotter
Selection (No. 78 overall): Iowa State DL Domonique Orange
Expert: Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
Date: Feb. 23
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Selection (No. 78 overall): Penn State QB Drew Allar
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Date: Feb. 16
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Florida DT Caleb Banks
Selection (No. 78 overall): Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date: Feb. 9
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Miami DE Ahkeem Mesidor
Selection (No. 78 overall): Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
Expert: Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Date: Feb. 9
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN
Date: Feb. 2
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Selection (No. 47 overall): Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date: Jan. 15
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