Colts 2016 Preseason Opponents

INDIANAPOLIS –We are getting closer and closer to knowing who and when the Colts will play in 2016.

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL released the preseason opponents for teams. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.

Typically, the regular season schedule is announced in mid-to-late April.

For now, here are the 2016 preseason opponents for the Colts:

Game 1: vs. Green Bay (Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:00 PM ET)

-For the fifth time in franchise history, the Colts will play in the Hall of Fame Game. This contest will take place in Canton, Ohio, the day after the Colts watch Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison go into The Hall. These two teams will also meet in the regular season, at Green Bay. This game will air on ESPN, the only nationally televised game for the Colts this preseason.

Game 2: at Buffalo (8/11 - 8/15)

-The Colts opened their 2015 regular season in up state New York. Their first road trip of the 2016 preseason will be back in Buffalo.

Game 3: vs. Baltimore (8/18 - 8/22)

-This will be the Colts' preseason home opener in 2016. It will be a reunion on many levels for these two coaching staffs.

Game 4 vs. Philadelphia (8/25 - 8/28)

-Last year, these two teams opened up the preseason together in Philadelphia. Now, the Colts will see the Eagles and their new coaching staff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Game 5: at Cincinnati (9/1 - 9/2)