CLUTCH ONCE AGAIN

Kicker Adam Vinatieri connected on his 24th game-winning field goal to give the Colts their first win of 2012, a 23-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Vinatieri’s 53-yarder with eight seconds left is the longest game-winning kick of his career.

Sep 16, 2012 at 11:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

vinatieri-adam-01-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – He has done it 24 times in his 17-year NFL career.

In snow.  In Super Bowls.  In different uniforms.

But ask kicker Adam Vinatieri how it feels to boot another game-winning field goal and his eyes will light up like he is a 1996 NFL rookie making his first one.

"It's always special," Vinatieri said following his 53-yard game-winning kick on Sunday.

"Any time you can go out and help your team win a game and put points on the board, it's a great feeling, no matter what the distance is and what the circumstances are.  It's nice to go out there and show them I still got some lead left in the pencil."

Vinatieri's 53-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining finally ended a stressful fourth quarter for Colts fans.

After surrendering a two-touchdown fourth quarter lead, the Colts offense drove 45 yards in just 23 seconds to set up Vinatieri's longest game-winning kick ever.

This marks the sixth game-winning field goal Vinatieri has had with the Colts and No. 4 was pretty confident once the ball came off his right foot.

"When it was halfway there I knew it was good," Vinatieri said.  "I felt like I hit it well, but you always have to follow through and look up to make sure it's confirmed that you hit it where you wanted to."

Standing in the locker next to Vinatieri, holder Pat McAfee was not afraid to hold his emotions back in telling what was going through his mind as the kick travelled through the air.

"Literally as soon as he hit that I wanted to start screaming and celebrating.  That's what Adam Vinatieri does," McAfee said.  "A lot of people say, 'He's too old, he's too old,' but he just proved why he's going to be a Hall of Famer."

Vinatieri credited everyone involved in setting up the field goal from the offense, to his offensive line, to McAfee and did not forget to leave out new long-snapper Matt Overton.

Flashback two weeks ago and Overton was not sure what his future would hold in the NFL.

Now, he can add his name to Vinatieri's storied career.

"It's one of those things you always dream about, a game-winning field goal like that especially when it's really far – 53 yards," Overton said.  "It just felt really good to contribute to our big win today, win it for the team, win it for the city, win it for the organization."

Ironically, this marks the third straight time that a Vinatieri game-winner has resulted in a final score of 23-20 in the Colts' favor.  Indianapolis topped Tennessee in 2011 by that count, along with beating San Diego in 2008.  That kick in San Diego was a 51-yarder.

Vinatieri is nearly double the age of a few of his teammates and for a man that has been so clutch for so long, he knows what a win can mean for a Colts team that is populated by youth.

"We showed a lot of character today and when you win tight games like this, it's builds a lot of confidence, not just for the older guys who have played in a lot of games and know what it takes but for some of the young guys as well," Vinatieri said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

news

Parris Campbell Emerges Once Again On Tough Day For Colts' Offense

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell logged a career-best 10 receptions on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 70 receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown for a second straight game. He has 23 targets, 17 receptions, 127 receiving yards and two scores the last two weeks.

news

Outside The Numbers: Alec Pierce Is Establishing Himself As A Go Ball Threat, But Colts See More Ahead For Rookie Wide Receiver

Pierce caught his first career touchdown to push the Colts past the Jaguars on Sunday, and over the last four weeks is averaging 4.5 receptions and 67.8 yards per game.

news

Colts QB Matt Ryan Nominated For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts RB Deon Jackson Shines As Next Man Up With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Out

Jackson rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 10 passes for 79 yards in his first career start, helping the Colts earn a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Reliability On Display in Pass-Heavy Win for Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (134) on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but really made his contributions count down the stretch on Indy's final drive, helping lead Indy to a critical 34-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Inside Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Jaguars: Why The Colts Called The Play, And Everything That Made It Work

Facing a third-and-13 with 23 seconds left, the Colts got the coverage they wanted – so Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce went and won the game.

news

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger 'Earned' Promotion to Backup Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sunday explained his decision to promote second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart, hinting at a potential package of plays for the former Texas standout.

news

Colts' Protection Gels To Put Jaguars Struggles In Rear-View Mirror

Back in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars swarmed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to the tune of five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a shutout loss for the Colts. In Sunday's Week 6 win, however, with newcomer Dennis Kelly at left tackle, the Colts' offensive line shined, as Jacksonville had zero sacks on a pass-heavy day for a victorious Indy squad.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Jaguars In Key AFC South Division Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in today's key Week 6 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Colts' Zaire Franklin Developed Into 'Probably A Top 5 Linebacker In The League Right Now'

Franklin, a 2018 seventh-round pick, entered Week 6 tied for the NFL lead with 54 tackles.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising