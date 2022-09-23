Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

Fresh off the Friday (Sept. 16) release of "Made In The USA," his first full-length album since signing to Visionary Media Group, Clayton Anderson will headline the Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light, at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anderson — a Southern Indiana native who released his single "Indiana" on Aug. 12, or "8/12" for his "812" hometown area code — will debut songs from Made In The USA. Special guest The Red Clay Strays will open for Anderson.

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town is free and open to the public and will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and the Colts Drumline, $3 Bud Light drink specials and other activities. The first 5,000 fans in attendance in Touchdown Town will receive a free Clayton Anderson rally towel.

All ages are welcome. For more info, visit Colts.com/game-day/touchdowntown.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25

10 a.m.: American Family Insurance Touchdown Town opens

10:05 – 11 a.m.: The Red Clay Strays

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Clayton Anderson

WHERE: Lot B, North of Lucas Oil Stadium, downtown Indianapolis

NOTE: NFL Clear bag policy will be enforced upon entry!

ABOUT CLAYTON ANDERSON: A country singer-songwriter with a midwestern rock flair, Clayton Anderson grew up on the lakes of Southern Indiana — fishing, boating, and playing his guitar. As a student at Indiana University, he kicked off his music career, building a grassroots fan following playing local bars and parties. In 2008, he stepped onstage at Kenny Chesney's Next Big Star Battle in Cincinnati and walked off as the winner. He released his debut album, Torn Jeans & Tailgates, in 2011, followed by Right Where I Belong (2014) and Only to Borrow (2016). Pre-COVID, he toured nonstop, opening for Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Buffett, Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice, and Carly Pearce. During the pandemic, Anderson got creative by partnering with the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition and launching socially-distanced "Lake Tour" concerts. 2021 saw the release of Only Us, one of his most-streamed songs to date.

Anderson kicked off 2022 by dropping two new tunes: Nothin' But Net (co-written with Christian Stalnecker (Kane Brown) and co-written/produced by Grammy-winning Dave Audé and as heard on ESPN during college basketball season) and Get After It. Co-written by Shane Stevens (Fancy Like) and produced by Nash Overstreet, the latter song celebrates hard work and getting the job done and can also be heard in a national Ford ad campaign. Now he's gone back to his roots on the water, releasing fishing anthem Show Me Your Fish, also co-written by Christian Stalnecker and co-written/produced by Dave Audé. On August 12 (812 happens to be Southern Indiana's area code) Anderson released Indiana in tribute to his home state. On September 16, he released his national debut album Made In The USA with a simultaneous release of a new music video to Let Me Go via a CMT World Premiere.