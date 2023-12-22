Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence remain in concussion protocol ahead of respective Week 16 games

With the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans all sitting at 8-6, if any of those teams want to take home the AFC South crown, they will likely need all hands on deck.

While it seems the Colts are getting healthier following the return of running back Jonathan Taylor after a three-game absence, the same can't be said for the Jaguars and Texans.

After suffering in their Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in concussion protocol all week.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence was listed as questionable for this Sunday's game.

If Lawrence cannot play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will likely turn to backup C.J. Beathard.

As for the Texans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been listed as out for Sunday's game.

He missed last week's game against the Tennessee Titans because he hadn't cleared concussion protocol.