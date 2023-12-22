Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence remain in concussion protocol ahead of respective Week 16 games

On Friday the Jaguars announced that Lawrence was questionable Week 16. That same day, the Texans ruled out Stroud.

Dec 22, 2023 at 05:38 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

AFC QB Updates

With the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans all sitting at 8-6, if any of those teams want to take home the AFC South crown, they will likely need all hands on deck.

While it seems the Colts are getting healthier following the return of running back Jonathan Taylor after a three-game absence, the same can't be said for the Jaguars and Texans.

After suffering in their Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in concussion protocol all week.

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence was listed as questionable for this Sunday's game.

If Lawrence cannot play this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will likely turn to backup C.J. Beathard.

As for the Texans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been listed as out for Sunday's game.

He missed last week's game against the Tennessee Titans because he hadn't cleared concussion protocol.

Veteran Case Keenum stepped up in his place and helped lead the Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. In that game, he completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards, threw a touchdown pass and an interception.

Related Content

news

Michael Pittman Jr. questionable for Week 16, discusses hit in Colts' Week 15 win over Steelers

Pittman cleared concussion protocol on Friday. He's questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol, Colts rule out 3 ahead of Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts ruled out center Jack Anderson, linebacker Segun Olubi and right tackle Braden Smith for Sunday's game. 
news

Colts-Falcons preview: AFC South, playoff positioning on the line in final road game of 2023 regular season

The Colts have a chance to lead the AFC South with two weeks to go, but have to take care of business in Atlanta and get some help in Tampa on Sunday. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Falcons with Scott Bair

The Colts play the Falcons this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The last time these teams squared off was in 2019, a game the Colts won 27-24.
news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor fully participates again, discusses thumb surgery 

Taylor was listed as a full participant in his first full practice since undergoing surgery on a ligament in his thumb following the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Odds 3 AFC South teams make playoffs, Alec Pierce doing the dirty work, Anthony Richardson update

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 16 with questions on if the AFC South could get three teams into the playoffs, the kind of impact Alec Pierce is making even when the ball doesn't come his way and what presence Anthony Richardson has had around the team lately. 
news

After bouncing back with dominating performance against the Steelers, Colts' defense looks to keep momentum going versus Falcons

After allowing the Bengals to score 34 points and gain 385 total yards, the Colts' defense got back on track against the Steelers, allowing just 13 points and holding them to 216 total yards.
news

In NFL's Year of the Backup QB, Gardner Minshew II's competitiveness and next-play mindset have Colts firmly in AFC playoff race

The Colts are 6-4 with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback, and enter Week 16 as the AFC's No. 7 seed. 
news

Practice Notebook: Status updates on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss ahead of Week 16 game vs. Falcons

When injuries took Moss and Pittman out of the Colts Week 15 game, the Colts called upon wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to fill their spots. The trio combined for 215 scrimmage yards.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 16 game vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising