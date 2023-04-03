Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 3, as pro days wind down

——————
Selection (No. 7 overall, trade down with Las Vegas Raiders): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 2 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts need a quarterback in the worst way but they don't want to compound matters by overdrafting one here. Instead, they trade down, pick up some draft capital and get one of the most athletic players in this class. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time player who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support. (Trade details: LV gets No. 4 overall pick; IND gets picks No. 7 and No. 38)."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall from WAS): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
Expert: Ian Valentino, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts seem to be at odds within their own front office about what to do at quarterback. Owner Jim Irsay said he's not at all interested in handing out a fully guaranteed contract, meaning Lamar Jackson may be out of consideration. However, general manager Chris Ballard said the team has to look into Jackson because of his talent.
If the Colts plan on making an aggressive offer for Jackson after the 2023 NFL Draft, they could instead add an elite EDGE in Will Anderson Jr. and then move their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks for Jackson. This should be a much more attractive option for new head coach Shane Steichen than developing Will Levis or tailoring his scheme to protect Bryce Young from hits."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 1 (link)
Analysis: "New Colts head coach Shane Steichen just spent the past two seasons developing Jalen Hurts, making it seem like Anthony Richardson would be the pick here instead of Will Levis. Richardson, one of the most athletic QB prospects in NFL history, also has the most upside of any signal-caller in this class."
With pro days wrapping up, check out photos of the players the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft.
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: March 31 (link)
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kent Platte, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Back-to-back-to-back-to-back quarterbacks is not something that happens often, but the need for QBs is at an all-time high in 2023, and the Colts have finally stopped kidding themselves into thinking they can get by with any veteran they like. Will Levis would be getting a lot more hype if he wasn't in the same offseason as Richardson and Stroud.
The former bested him so much in testing that Levis simply opted not to bother, while the latter put on such a show at the Combine that his own strong showing seemed muted. Levis pairs top-tier athleticism with a very strong arm and has the kind of ceiling that should get Colts fans excited even if the floor is lower than they'd like."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The Colts are ecstatic to land Stroud without having to move any draft picks in the process."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Analysis: "My model tends to be conservative, so this pick surprised me a bit. Typically, my model wouldn't have a QB with relatively few career starts (Richardson) going ahead of a player with a similar overall rating and more starts (Will Levis). However, Richardson's fit with new coach Shane Steichen puts the Florida passer over the top. Steichen played a big part in transforming Jalen Hurts from a college star into a Super Bowl starter -- in part, by building off of Hurts' rushing ability. Combine Richardson's potential for a similar level of progression with Jonathan Taylor's prolific production and Richardson's NFL learning curve becomes a bit smoother."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports
Date of mock draft: March 29 (link)
Analysis: "Would you rather trade for and pay Lamar Jackson or have C.J. Stroud on his rookie deal? You take the former MVP, for sure. But Stroud enables GM Chris Ballard to fortify the roster going forward."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson has all of the tools to be the best quarterback in this class. At his peak, he's better than everyone else. He just needs to be more consistent. The ceiling is enticing, and the Indianapolis Colts could be sold if he drops to them here."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Analysis: "Adding a quarterback is a top priority, given that free-agent signing Gardner Minshew currently sits first on Indianapolis' depth chart -- but the grades on the available QB1 prospects do not match the Colts' draft position. Wilson would give the team a young, energetic pass rusher to pair with Kwity Paye on the edges."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Experts: Diante Lee & Nate Tice, The Athletic
Analysis: "Young is willing to stay in the pocket (almost to a fault), and he only threw 12 interceptions in his 949 collegiate passing attempts, which speaks to his processing skills as Alabama put the entire offense on his shoulders. I worry about the kind of punishment Young will take behind the Colts' offensive line, and he will have to master his timing on throws over the middle of the field. It's an appealing prospect to marry him with Shane Steichen, who demonstrated how to build an offense around his quarterback's skills. It should allow Young to open up Steichen's playbook even more as a drop-back passer."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson is raw, but has a huge arm and great athleticism. He had a great 2022 debut, but struggled versus Kentucky the following week. He was inconsistent after that, but he looked great at the combine."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com
Analysis: "The Colts could move up one spot to prevent another team from jumping ahead of them to pick Richardson."
——————
Previous mock draft predictions:
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Selection (No. 79 overall): Henry To'o To'o, LB, Alabama
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger remain from last season's team while Matt Ryan is now a free agent. The Colts also signed Gardner Minshew, which means the team now has ... three backup quarterbacks on the roster. Put another way: They're still targeting a QB in the draft and the question becomes, which one falls to them if they stay at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who will get the nod? We're still sorting through who will be our QB3 and QB4, but given what new coach Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts were able to do together in Philly, it's not hard to imagine the new staff falling in love with Richardson."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Expert: Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: _"Gonzalez was built in a lab to be an NFL cornerback, with a sturdy 6-foot-1, 197-pound frame, 32-inch arms and freakish athleticism. Gonzalez's 4.38-second 40-yard dash places in the 89th percentile among cornerbacks in PFF's database, his 41.5-inch vertical ranks in the 97th percentile and his 11-foot-1 broad jump is in the 96th percentile. _
Explosive, straight-line-speed athletes sometimes struggle with agility and fluidity, but if you looked up "oily hips" in the football cliché dictionary, you'd see a picture of Gonzalez.
We saw cornerbacks get drafted at No. 3 and No. 4 overall last year, and with the Colts boasting a fairly loaded defensive line, they instead land their replacement for All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whom they recently traded away to the Dallas Cowboys."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
Analysis: "Stroud to Carolina? Love it. Young to Houston? Perfect. Anthony Richardson to Indianapolis? Same as the answer you hope to receive when taking a knee: YES. Shane Steichen might revert to Reich's philosophy if one of Stroud, Young, or Levis lands with the Colts, but with Richardson under center, we could see the offense the Eagles deployed with Jalen Hurts last season."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
Analysis: "This mock draft kicks off with the Carolina Panthers taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, followed by the Houston Texans drafting former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young. Four quarterbacks ended up in the top six of the draft with Will Levis packing his bags en route to Indianapolis and Anthony Richardson landing in the perfect situation for him — backing up Jared Goff in Detroit and getting to play with a talented supporting cast."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Analysis: "They might have to trade up one to get him, but for now they stay put and he falls into their laps. The word is they really like Will Levis and see his skills translating to the NFL game. Levis is liked a lot more by NFL people than the draft Twitter cult."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "Colts head coach Shane Steichen helped Jalen Hurts fulfill his potential over the past couple of seasons in Philadelphia -- he has to see that same kind of upside in the freakish Richardson. To prevent getting leapfrogged by another team interested in the former Gator, the Colts give the Cardinals third-round picks in 2023 and '24 as well as a fourth-rounder this year -- similar to the Bears' one-slot swap with the 49ers for the right to draft Mitch Trubisky."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
Analysis: "I'm fairly confident that unless the Colts acquire Lamar Jackson or something, they will take a QB here. Gardner Minshew isn't the long-term answer, but he allows you to bring Richardson along slowly while not being a significant roadblock to keeping him off the field if he earns the chance. A lot has to go right for Richardson to reach his potential, but the potential is franchise-changing."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
Analysis: "Arizona trades down one spot initially. Indianapolis has held its cards close to the vest. Some teams are being more transparent in their searches while the Colts are operating a bit more behind closed doors. It would not be a surprise if they went for Will Levis or Anthony Richardson."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Charles Davis, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
Analysis: "Colts GM Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen have already added a trusted veteran quarterback in Gardner Minshew, but this gifted young signal-caller is their future."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Glorious development for the Colts. They don't have to move up to land Richardson and get a big, ultra-athletic quarterback for Shane Steichen."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "New offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen has hinted he's looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson's off-the-charts athleticism and natural monster arm should do nicely. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Analysis: "The Colts decide to go get their man, trading up one spot with the Cardinals to ensure no other QB-needy teams jump them. Richardson is raw, with just 13 starts on his résumé, but he boasts truly rare physical skills as both a passer and runner. New head coach Shane Steichen could implement a Jalen Hurts–style plan around his new quarterback, bringing a read-option and run-centric scheme that highlights Richardson's skill set while giving him the opportunity to hone his abilities as a passer."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Analysis: "Is it possible Ballard likes either Levis or Anthony Richardson as his top passer in this class? Yes, absolutely. In that case, this could be a win-win deal for both teams. The bottom line is the Colts have a solid roster, but they're not going to win without better quarterback play. Barring a dramatic trade for Lamar Jackson — which would cost two first-round picks — they should move up to ensure they get Levis.
Levis, a 6-foot-4 QB with a huge arm who played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, had an inconsistent 2022 season. He didn't play with elite talent, though, and he forced too many throws at times. Indianapolis has the playmakers to help him out as a rookie. New coach Shane Steichen helped Jalen Hurts take a massive leap for the Eagles, and he should be excited to coach up another high-ceiling player."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Analysis: "Will Levis could easily be the pick here, but Richardson's unbelievable athleticism would be a fun fit in Shane Steichen's offense."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Colts move from No. 4 to No. 3, giving up pick No. 35 to the Arizona Cardinals to secure the deal. Indianapolis might need to block another team from getting to this spot to ensure they get their passer of the future in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis has to iron out accuracy concerns, but new Colts coach Shane Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts makes Indianapolis an appealing spot for Levis to improve."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "The Colts are in an interesting spot where they are getting at best the QB3 in the class, but at the same time they need to start that player immediately. So in a debate between two toolsy quarterbacks, Levis laps Anthony Richardson in terms of NFL readiness. That's not surprising given who Levis was coached by (former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello) and his age (turns 24 in June).
Levis finished fourth in the country last year in passing yards under pressure from the pocket (707), which will serve him well behind the rebuilding Colts offensive line."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
Expert: Jeff Ridson, Draft Wire
Analysis: "When the owner comes out and says the team is taking a quarterback at the top, listen to him. Levis carries some legit risk but the potential reward is also very high."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
Analysis: "The bad news for the Colts is that they're no longer getting their first (or second) choice among the top QBs. The thin silver lining, though, is that they most likely won't have to trade up if they want one of the remaining signal-callers. That's the case here, as Indianapolis lands Will Levis without having to give up any assets."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Selection (No. 79 overall): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Just as Carolina is my favorite fit for Stroud, the Colts are my favorite fit for Anthony Richardson. Richardson's generational athletic talent needs a creative offensive mind to be truly maximized, and as Shane Steichen showed with Jalen Hurts, he can be that mind. Richardson may take his lumps early, but he has takeover potential."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Analysis: "If Indianapolis does not become more aggressive, then the possibility exists that the Colts could be left with their fourth option at the quarterback position. Or, they could get their top quarterback. No one knows how they view the position."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Expert: Curt Popejoy, Draft Wire
Date of mock draft: March 17 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts will face plenty of pressure to land their quarterback of the future in this draft. We know it won't be at No. 1, and we figure it won't be at No. 2, either. It will be a big win if they can stay at No. 4 and still get a top-tier talent like Richardson."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Anthony Richardson blew the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium with his performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. With the Colts in desperate need of a quarterback, the chances are that he'll return there as the fourth overall selection in April. GM Jim Irsay has already alluded to the Colts as "going to have to find a young quarterback to develop."
Meanwhile, Richardson's magical athletic ability and arm talent gives Shane Steichen a quarterback capable of rattling off the punishing deep shots that he likes to dial up in his offense. Richardson's ability to manipulate the pocket and NFL frame should help him avoid an early battering in the NFL."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Steve Avila, G, TCU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Expert: Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Natalie Miller, Draft Wire
Analysis: "The Colts take zero chances in anyone leap frogging them for a quarterback and move up one spot with the Cardinals to secure their next franchise quarterback. New head coach Shane Steichen has experience with getting the most out of athletic quarterbacks and he gets his hands on the most athletic quarterback we have seen come out since Cam Newton. It will be on him to design the offense around and develop the young dynamo quarterback from Florida."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "Indianapolis runs the risk of missing on their guy if they stay put, but this 2023 NFL Mock Draft allows them to do that. Anthony Richardson put on an explosive show at the NFL Combine, which shouldn't have surprised anyone.
The 6'4", 244-pound former Gator confirmed everything we thought he'd be, and now it comes down to which team believes in his potential. Indianapolis is looking for their future star, and Richardson has the talent to be that guy for them."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Carmen Vitali & David Helman, FOX Sports
Analysis: "I'd send a chunk of my signing bonus to Josh Allen if I were Will Levis or his agents. Allen also produced mixed results despite incredible talent during his college career, but he's gone on to become one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks. Long desperate for a franchise quarterback, I don't think Jim Irsay will be able to resist trying to replicate that success with Levis' cannon arm and sturdy frame."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
Selection (No. 79 overall): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Ideal scenario for the Colts. They don't have to trade up and can still land the highly polished Stroud at No. 4."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ben Standig, The Athletic
Analysis: "Whether or not the Colts would be landing on their fourth QB choice, Levis represents Indianapolis' first young building-block QB since Andrew Luck retired, and without parting with trade assets. The two-year starter at Kentucky with a self-described "cannon" for a right arm is the more immediate fit over the athletically stunning but raw Richardson. Should the Colts' increasingly impatient owner Jim Irsay or general manager Chris Ballard disagree, perhaps they pursue a trade-up with the Cardinals — or call the Ravens about Lamar Jackson."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "High-end play wins Super Bowls, and no one has a higher end in this class than Richardson. Now, what are the chances he reaches that or even comes close?
The Colts might not wind up with one of the top two quarterbacks in the class, but they also don't have to give up future draft capital and still land a potential franchise signal caller. Richardson registered 19 big-time throws and forced 39 missed tackles as a runner this past season."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, UNC
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "Under the previous Colts regime, I think Frank Reich would have pushed for Will Levis over Richardson. However, I could see Richardson being a fit for Shane Steichen given Steichen's work with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Clearly, Indianapolis needs its future franchise quarterback, and I could see Steichen having an easy sales job on Jim Isray.
In 2022, Richardson completed only 54 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he put up 629 yards and nine touchdowns. He was excellent against Utah in the season opener, leading Florida to a comeback win, but he was horrible against Kentucky, costing the Gators a win due to horrible accuracy and turnovers. After playing poorly versus South Florida, Richardson had a huge day taking on Tennessee. Late in the season, Richardson struggled against Georgia and Florida State. Thus, he is far too raw and inconsistent to be a viable NFL starter. Richardson definitely needed to return to school for 2023 to improve before going pro, but he decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 12 (link)
Analysis: "We've heard from sources that the Colts are also going to be in the moving-up business, and there may now be an elevated sense of urgency given that the Panthers have already secured the No. 1 spot. Levis spent a lot time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but is he the next Josh Allen?"
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Selection (No. 79 overall): Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Analysis: "GM Chris Ballard has tried to address the quarterback position through the trade market and it hasn't worked. Frankly, I'm surprised the Colts lost to the Panthers in the top overall pick sweepstakes. Richardson oozes athletic upside — his combine performance set the standard going forward for the position — but his footwork and post-snap recognition leave a lot to be desired. The team that drafts him will need a quarterback whisperer like the Bills had in Brian Daboll when they drafted Josh Allen and new head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Shane Steichen may be that guy."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
Selection (No. 35 overall): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Selection (No. 79 overall): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Analysis: "New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen would've been happy to let either of the quarterbacks fall to him at No. 4, but with the movement necessary from two teams to sneak into the top three, the Colts have to settle for the best player in the draft in Will Anderson Jr.
Sure, an edge defender isn't their biggest need, but Anderson is too good to pass up here. He's as technically refined as any pass rusher of the past decade and transforms the Colts' defense immediately."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Analysis: "At 6-4, 244 pounds with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and arm strength to marvel at, Richardson is a singular physical talent – so much so that he can't be ruled out of the running for the No. 1 overall selection at this point. With only 393 career pass attempts at Florida, however, he's still tinkering with his footwork and touch. New coach Shane Steichen might be the perfect person to take on the role of Richardson's mentor, with his tutelage of Jalen Hurts serving as a potential roadmap for another dual-threat quarterback. But taking Richardson might necessitate the addition of a veteran who can be a bridge starter in the early going."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Selection (No. 35 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Selection (No. 79 overall): Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Analysis: "Before Richardson shined in the Combine's agility testing, new offensive-minded coach Shane Steichen hinted at the podium he was looking for a dynamic dual threat he could mold into a high-upside franchise QB, fresh off working with Jalen Hurts (6-1, 223 pounds) in Philadelphia. Richardson ran, jumped and flipped his way to dominance and then showed off his jaw-dropping arm strength in the passing drills. Assuming they don't trade for Lamar Jackson, this move can help the Colts break free from their cycle of recycled veteran pocket passers."
——————
Selection (No. 3 overall, trade up with Arizona Cardinals): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: The 33rd Team Staff
Analysis: "The Indianapolis Colts have to be nervous that a team will move up to No. 3 and take their quarterback, so they make the move themselves and take uber-talented QB Anthony Richardson (scouting report). Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward pick. He's a good fit with new coach Shane Steichen, who will try to do what he did with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia."
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Expert: Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Selection (No. 35 overall): Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Selection (No. 79 overall): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
——————
Selection (No. 4 overall): Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
Expert: Ryan McChrystal, Sharp Football Analysis
Date of mock draft: March 10 (link)
Analysis: "The Panthers' move to number one greatly increases the odds that one of the top two pass-rushers is on the board for Indy. If this is the case, and the don't Colts opt for a quarterback or a trade down, Anderson or Wilson would likely be the backup plan. With Yannick Ngakoue expected to sign elsewhere, the Colts need a new premier pass-rusher."